NorthWestern Corporation (NWE) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

As Diversified Utilities company, NorthWestern Corporation (NYSE:NWE) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

NorthWestern Corporation has 97.8% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 70.84% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand NorthWestern Corporation has 0.9% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 2.57% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has NorthWestern Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NorthWestern Corporation 0.00% 11.00% 3.80% Industry Average 5.74% 8.97% 2.89%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting NorthWestern Corporation and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio NorthWestern Corporation N/A 71 19.51 Industry Average 263.32M 4.59B 44.92

NorthWestern Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for NorthWestern Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NorthWestern Corporation 2 0 0 1.00 Industry Average 1.67 1.60 1.75 2.43

$65 is the average price target of NorthWestern Corporation, with a potential downside of -11.43%. The peers have a potential upside of 17.70%. NorthWestern Corporation’s strong average rating and high probable upside, looks like is making analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of NorthWestern Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NorthWestern Corporation -1.94% -2.66% 1.36% 11.02% 19.69% 17.63% Industry Average 1.40% 5.61% 8.06% 15.17% 17.44% 19.89%

For the past year NorthWestern Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

NorthWestern Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, NorthWestern Corporation’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.00 and has 0.85 Quick Ratio. NorthWestern Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NorthWestern Corporation.

Risk & Volatility

NorthWestern Corporation is 74.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.26. Competitively, NorthWestern Corporation’s peers are 40.05% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.60 beta.

Dividends

NorthWestern Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

NorthWestern Corporation’s competitors beat on 7 of the 6 factors NorthWestern Corporation.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Montana, South Dakota, and Nebraska, the United States. It operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as has municipal franchises to purchase, transport, and distribute natural gas. It serves approximately 709,600 customers. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.