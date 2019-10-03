NorthWestern Corporation (NWE) and Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG.C) Comparison side by side

As Diversified Utilities companies, NorthWestern Corporation (NYSE:NWE) and Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG.C) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NorthWestern Corporation 73 6.50 50.06M 3.58 19.51 Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais 4 0.00 N/A 0.21 20.61

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than NorthWestern Corporation. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. NorthWestern Corporation is presently more affordable than Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us NorthWestern Corporation and Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NorthWestern Corporation 68,659,991.77% 11% 3.8% Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97.8% of NorthWestern Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais are owned by institutional investors. NorthWestern Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NorthWestern Corporation -1.94% -2.66% 1.36% 11.02% 19.69% 17.63% Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais -6.2% -5.59% 5.53% 10.03% 116.15% 11.7%

For the past year NorthWestern Corporation has stronger performance than Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais

Summary

NorthWestern Corporation beats Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais on 11 of the 12 factors.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Montana, South Dakota, and Nebraska, the United States. It operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as has municipal franchises to purchase, transport, and distribute natural gas. It serves approximately 709,600 customers. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.