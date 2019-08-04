NorthWestern Corporation (NWE) and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting NorthWestern Corporation (NYSE:NWE) and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Diversified Utilities companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NorthWestern Corporation 70 2.82 N/A 3.58 19.51 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. 42 2.12 N/A 0.12 372.10

Demonstrates NorthWestern Corporation and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than NorthWestern Corporation. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. NorthWestern Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has NorthWestern Corporation and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NorthWestern Corporation 0.00% 11% 3.8% Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. 0.00% 0.6% 0.1%

Risk & Volatility

NorthWestern Corporation is 74.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.26. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.’s 11.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.89 beta.

Liquidity

NorthWestern Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to NorthWestern Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for NorthWestern Corporation and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NorthWestern Corporation 3 0 0 1.00 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. 0 2 1 2.33

$62 is NorthWestern Corporation’s average target price while its potential downside is -10.74%. Competitively the average target price of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. is $46.83, which is potential 5.43% upside. Based on the results given earlier, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. is looking more favorable than NorthWestern Corporation, analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 97.8% of NorthWestern Corporation shares and 50.8% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. shares. 0.9% are NorthWestern Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 42.3% are Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NorthWestern Corporation -1.94% -2.66% 1.36% 11.02% 19.69% 17.63% Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. 0.54% 2.22% 6.98% 14.45% 8.18% 28.24%

For the past year NorthWestern Corporation has weaker performance than Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors NorthWestern Corporation beats Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Montana, South Dakota, and Nebraska, the United States. It operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as has municipal franchises to purchase, transport, and distribute natural gas. It serves approximately 709,600 customers. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.