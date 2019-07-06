Northwest Pipe Company (NWPX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Olympic Steel Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

We will be contrasting the differences between Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) and Olympic Steel Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Steel & Iron industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northwest Pipe Company 24 1.24 N/A 2.09 12.42 Olympic Steel Inc. 16 0.08 N/A 2.47 6.10

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Northwest Pipe Company and Olympic Steel Inc. Olympic Steel Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Northwest Pipe Company. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Northwest Pipe Company is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northwest Pipe Company 0.00% 8.7% 7.5% Olympic Steel Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 3.6%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.75 shows that Northwest Pipe Company is 25.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Olympic Steel Inc.’s 106.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.06 beta.

Liquidity

5.1 and 3.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Northwest Pipe Company. Its rival Olympic Steel Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.3 and 1.7 respectively. Northwest Pipe Company has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Olympic Steel Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 86.2% of Northwest Pipe Company shares are held by institutional investors while 64.8% of Olympic Steel Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.7% of Northwest Pipe Company’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 14.8% of Olympic Steel Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northwest Pipe Company 8.69% 2.01% 3.98% 11.02% 26.66% 11.16% Olympic Steel Inc. -7.85% -11.01% -24.96% -25.3% -32.27% 5.33%

For the past year Northwest Pipe Company’s stock price has bigger growth than Olympic Steel Inc.

Summary

Northwest Pipe Company beats Olympic Steel Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Olympic Steel, Inc. processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts. The Specialty Metals Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed aluminum and stainless flat-rolled sheets and coil products, flat bar products, and fabricated parts. The Tubular and Pipe Products segment distributes metal tubing products, pipes, bars, valves and fittings, and fabricated pressure parts. The company also provides various processing services comprising cutting-to-length, slitting, flattening, sawing and shearing, and value-added processing of blanking, tempering, plate burning, laser cutting, precision machining, welding, fabricating, bending, beveling, polishing, kitting, and painting to process metals to specified lengths, widths, and shapes. It serves metal consuming industries, such as manufacturers and fabricators of transportation and material handling lift equipment, construction, mining and farm equipment, storage tanks, environmental and energy generation equipment, automobiles, food service and electrical equipment, and military vehicles and equipment, as well as general and plate fabricators, and metals service centers through direct sales force. Olympic Steel, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Bedford Heights, Ohio.