Northwest Pipe Company (NWPX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Friedman Industries Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD)

Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) and Friedman Industries Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) have been rivals in the Steel & Iron for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northwest Pipe Company 24 1.23 N/A 2.09 12.42 Friedman Industries Incorporated 7 0.23 N/A 1.16 6.28

Demonstrates Northwest Pipe Company and Friedman Industries Incorporated earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Friedman Industries Incorporated seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Northwest Pipe Company. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Northwest Pipe Company’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Friedman Industries Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) and Friedman Industries Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northwest Pipe Company 0.00% 8.7% 7.5% Friedman Industries Incorporated 0.00% 11.7% 9.3%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.75 shows that Northwest Pipe Company is 25.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Friedman Industries Incorporated’s beta is 0.68 which is 32.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Northwest Pipe Company has a Current Ratio of 5.1 and a Quick Ratio of 3.8. Competitively, Friedman Industries Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 4.5 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Northwest Pipe Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Friedman Industries Incorporated.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Northwest Pipe Company and Friedman Industries Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 86.2% and 42.2%. Insiders held roughly 1.7% of Northwest Pipe Company’s shares. Competitively, 1.95% are Friedman Industries Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northwest Pipe Company 8.69% 2.01% 3.98% 11.02% 26.66% 11.16% Friedman Industries Incorporated -3.97% -5.96% -10.37% -17.31% 15.42% 2.98%

For the past year Northwest Pipe Company has stronger performance than Friedman Industries Incorporated

Summary

Northwest Pipe Company beats on 9 of the 10 factors Friedman Industries Incorporated.

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and steel and pipe distribution activities in the United States. The company purchases hot-rolled steel coils; processes the coils into flat, finished sheet, and plate; and sells these products on a wholesale basis. It also manufactures, purchases, processes, and markets tubular products, including line and oil country pipes, as well as pipes for structural and other miscellaneous applications. The company offers its coil products and processing services primarily to steel distributors and customers fabricating steel products, such as storage tanks and containers, steel buildings, construction equipment, transportation equipment, and other similar products; and tubular products principally to steel and pipe distributors through its own sales force. Friedman Industries, Incorporated was founded in 1965 and is based in Longview, Texas.