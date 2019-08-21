Northwest Pipe Company (NWPX) Reaches $26.53 52-Week High; Sunlink Health Systems (SSY) Sentiment Is Infinity

Sunlink Health Systems Inc (SSY) investors sentiment increased to Infinity in Q1 2019. It’s up Infinity, from 2 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 7 active investment managers increased and started new positions, while 0 cut down and sold their equity positions in Sunlink Health Systems Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 749,872 shares, up from 344,073 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Sunlink Health Systems Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 0 Increased: 2 New Position: 5.

The stock of Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) hit a new 52-week high and has $27.59 target or 4.00% above today’s $26.53 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $258.32 million company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 21 by Barchart.com. If the $27.59 price target is reached, the company will be worth $10.33M more. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $26.53. About 4,669 shares traded. Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) has risen 20.41% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.41% the S&P500. Some Historical NWPX News: 21/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe Company Awarded the Southern Water Supply Project Phase II Contract; 23/04/2018 – DJ Northwest Pipe Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NWPX); 09/03/2018 Northwest Pipe Short-Interest Ratio Rises 97% to 37 Days; 02/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 21/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe Company Awarded the Southern Water Supply Project Phase Il Contract; 15/05/2018 – First Wilshire Securities Management Buys Into Northwest Pipe

SunLink Health Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. The company has market cap of $9.92 million. It operates through two divisions, Healthcare Facilities and Specialty Pharmacy. It currently has negative earnings. The Healthcare Facilities segment owns and operates a 84 bed community hospital, and a 66 bed nursing home in Mississippi; and a 100 bed nursing home in Georgia.

It closed at $1.42 lastly. It is down 15.58% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.58% the S&P500.

Minerva Advisors Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. for 47,330 shares. Acadian Asset Management Llc owns 9,085 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 763 shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Plc has invested 0% in the stock. Deutsche Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 270 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 3 investors sold Northwest Pipe Company shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 6.92 million shares or 3.99% less from 7.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,584 are held by Deutsche Bankshares Ag. Amer Gp Inc reported 6,091 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dorsey Wright & stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). New York-based Walthausen And Limited Com has invested 0.22% in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). D E Shaw &, a New York-based fund reported 77,598 shares. First Manhattan, a New York-based fund reported 3,800 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance accumulated 0% or 10,495 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Tower Lc (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 60 shares. 49,958 are held by Sg Capital Ltd Liability. Kennedy Capital Mngmt has 173,708 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Raymond James Financial Svcs Inc stated it has 59,242 shares. California State Teachers Retirement, California-based fund reported 14,625 shares. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Lc stated it has 1.63% of its portfolio in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Group Inc One Trading L P accumulated 200 shares.

