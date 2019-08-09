Northwest Pipe Company (NWPX) Reaches $25.18 52-Week High; Pixelworks Has 1.04 Sentiment

Pixelworks Inc (PXLW) investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.03, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 29 active investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 28 sold and reduced their stock positions in Pixelworks Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 11.90 million shares, up from 11.86 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Pixelworks Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 19 Increased: 18 New Position: 11.

The stock of Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) hit a new 52-week high and has $26.44 target or 5.00% above today’s $25.18 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $245.13M company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 9 by Barchart.com. If the $26.44 price target is reached, the company will be worth $12.26 million more. The stock decreased 3.52% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $25.18. About 18,298 shares traded. Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) has risen 20.41% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.41% the S&P500. Some Historical NWPX News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Northwest Pipe Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NWPX); 09/03/2018 Northwest Pipe Short-Interest Ratio Rises 97% to 37 Days; 15/05/2018 – First Wilshire Securities Management Buys Into Northwest Pipe; 02/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 21/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe Company Awarded the Southern Water Supply Project Phase II Contract; 21/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe Company Awarded the Southern Water Supply Project Phase Il Contract

S Squared Technology Llc holds 1.61% of its portfolio in Pixelworks, Inc. for 529,997 shares. Orca Investment Management Llc owns 285,241 shares or 1.27% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Heartland Advisors Inc has 0.39% invested in the company for 1.34 million shares. The Minnesota-based White Pine Capital Llc has invested 0.28% in the stock. Oberweis Asset Management Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 225,156 shares.

Pixelworks, Inc. designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom ASIC solutions for digital video applications. The company has market cap of $134.03 million. The Company’s products enable clients to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides video display processor products, including imageprocessor Ics , such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the activities and signal processing within high-end display systems; and video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution.

The stock increased 0.56% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.57. About 181,324 shares traded. Pixelworks, Inc. (PXLW) has declined 3.77% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PXLW News: 02/05/2018 – Pixelworks Sees 2Q Rev $18M-$19M; 15/05/2018 – Friess Associates Incorporated Exits Position in Pixelworks; 30/04/2018 – Pixelworks and Wanda Film Create Film Innovation & Ecosystem Lab; 24/05/2018 – MaxLinear and Pixelworks Selected by Nuvyyo for Tablo DUAL LITE OTA DVR; 13/04/2018 – Xiaomi Blackshark Gaming Smartphone Incorporates Pixelworks Video Display Processing Technology; 14/03/2018 – Pixelworks and Aier Eye Hospital Group Conduct Eye Health Study Identifying Benefits of Improved Smartphone Video Quality; 23/04/2018 – DJ Pixelworks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PXLW); 02/05/2018 – Pixelworks Sees 2Q Sequential Rev Growth of 17%-24%; 23/05/2018 – AirTV Incorporates Pixelworks Transcoding Technology in Innovative Wireless OTA Streaming Solution; 02/05/2018 – Pixelworks 1Q Rev $15.3M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 3 investors sold Northwest Pipe Company shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 6.92 million shares or 3.99% less from 7.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Investors Inc Pa accumulated 469 shares. Morgan Dempsey Cap Ltd Llc invested in 0.18% or 18,623 shares. Foundry Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Ameritas Prtnrs owns 837 shares. First Wilshire Management reported 210,117 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc accumulated 0.02% or 63,100 shares. Hodges Mgmt Inc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 0.03% stake. Dorsey Wright & invested 0% in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 2,025 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 10,200 shares. State Street Corporation holds 230,801 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York reported 0% of its portfolio in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Vanguard Incorporated reported 482,116 shares. Pacific Ridge Limited Liability Company holds 1.63% in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) or 252,684 shares.