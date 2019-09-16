Northwest Pipe Company (NWPX) and TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) and TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Steel & Iron industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northwest Pipe Company 25 1.13 N/A 2.51 9.31 TimkenSteel Corporation 8 0.22 N/A -0.57 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Northwest Pipe Company and TimkenSteel Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Northwest Pipe Company and TimkenSteel Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northwest Pipe Company 0.00% 11.5% 9.7% TimkenSteel Corporation 0.00% -4.6% -2.1%

Volatility and Risk

Northwest Pipe Company has a 0.75 beta, while its volatility is 25.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, TimkenSteel Corporation’s 136.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.36 beta.

Liquidity

Northwest Pipe Company has a Current Ratio of 5.1 and a Quick Ratio of 3.7. Competitively, TimkenSteel Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.7 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. Northwest Pipe Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TimkenSteel Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 80.1% of Northwest Pipe Company shares and 75.7% of TimkenSteel Corporation shares. Insiders held 2.3% of Northwest Pipe Company shares. Competitively, TimkenSteel Corporation has 1.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northwest Pipe Company -5.04% -10.26% -0.64% 3.78% 20.41% 0.3% TimkenSteel Corporation -2.1% -13.81% -29.96% -44.04% -51.49% -20.02%

For the past year Northwest Pipe Company had bullish trend while TimkenSteel Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Northwest Pipe Company beats TimkenSteel Corporation on 8 of the 8 factors.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, and tubes; and precision components, as well as thermal treatment and machining services. The companyÂ’s products are used in oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other demanding applications It sells its products and services to the oil and gas, oil country tubular goods, automotive, industrial equipment, mining, construction, rail, aerospace and defense, heavy truck, agriculture, and power generation sectors. TimkenSteel Corporation is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.