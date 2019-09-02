Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) Valuation Declined While Quantum Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $1.48 Million; Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) Stock Rose While Bridges Investment Management Has Increased Stake by $822,280

Quantum Capital Management decreased its stake in Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) by 40.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management sold 61,828 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.64% . The institutional investor held 89,776 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16 million, down from 151,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Northwest Pipe Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.23 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $23. About 61,841 shares traded or 137.13% up from the average. Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) has risen 20.41% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.41% the S&P500. Some Historical NWPX News: 21/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe Company Awarded the Southern Water Supply Project Phase Il Contract; 23/04/2018 – DJ Northwest Pipe Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NWPX); 21/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe Company Awarded the Southern Water Supply Project Phase II Contract; 15/05/2018 – First Wilshire Securities Management Buys Into Northwest Pipe; 02/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 09/03/2018 Northwest Pipe Short-Interest Ratio Rises 97% to 37 Days

Bridges Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) by 8.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc bought 6,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 81,964 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.05 million, up from 75,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $128.93. About 1.46M shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $124,380 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 322 shares in its portfolio. Factory Mutual Insurance Com has 216,400 shares. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.28% or 23,550 shares. Webster Bancorp N A holds 0.31% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 17,728 shares. Utah Retirement reported 0.21% stake. Wedgewood Investors Inc Pa stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Eastern Commercial Bank reported 0.7% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Buckingham Cap Inc owns 0.05% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 2,082 shares. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 0% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Finance Counselors has 0.46% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Moreover, Cibc Ww has 0.01% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 20,839 shares. The Massachusetts-based Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0.01% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Town Country Commercial Bank Trust Dba First Bankers Trust invested in 5,755 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Com reported 158 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma has 43,456 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30 million and $2.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 80,772 shares to 11,269 shares, valued at $632,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 8,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,024 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30M and $185.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 5,655 shares to 12,844 shares, valued at $883,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Staar Surgical Co (NASDAQ:STAA) by 22,809 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,655 shares, and has risen its stake in Midland Sts Bancorp Inc Ill.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 3 investors sold NWPX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 6.92 million shares or 3.99% less from 7.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 18,000 shares. Quantum Management owns 89,776 shares or 1.16% of their US portfolio. 15,687 are owned by Wells Fargo & Com Mn. Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 7,900 shares stake. State Street Corp stated it has 230,801 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Us Bancshares De invested in 0% or 9,973 shares. Legal General Pcl accumulated 1,598 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameritas Prtn accumulated 837 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 2,025 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley accumulated 9,266 shares. Stifel Financial has invested 0% of its portfolio in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Morgan Dempsey Mgmt Lc holds 0.18% or 18,623 shares. Advsrs Asset has invested 0.01% in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). 14,625 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement Systems.

Analysts await Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 100.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.21 per share. NWPX’s profit will be $4.09M for 13.69 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Northwest Pipe Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.48% EPS growth.