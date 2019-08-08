Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) Stock Value Declined While Quantum Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake; Alcentra Cap (ABDC) Position Upped by Caxton Corp

Caxton Corp increased its stake in Alcentra Cap Corp (ABDC) by 962.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp bought 724,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.31% . The institutional investor held 800,000 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00 million, up from 75,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Alcentra Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.84 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.22. About 21,454 shares traded. Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) has risen 41.88% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ABDC News: 10/04/2018 – King Street Is Said to Hire Alcentra’s Wheeler for European CLOs; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Net Asset Value of $157.2 M, or $11.22/Share; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital 1Q EPS 25c; 14/03/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.28 PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – Alcentra Announces the Final Closure of Clareant Structured Credit Opportunity Fund III; 09/04/2018 – Alcentra Sees ECB Tapering as Biggest Risk for High Yield: Q&A; 07/03/2018 Federal Register: Alcentra Capital Corporation, et al; 26/03/2018 – Dreyfus Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Distribution; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Had $13.4 Million in Cash and Cash Equivalents ar March 31; 07/05/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE AT QTR-END $11.22 PER SHARE

Quantum Capital Management decreased its stake in Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) by 40.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management sold 61,828 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.64% . The institutional investor held 89,776 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16 million, down from 151,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Northwest Pipe Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.15 million market cap company. The stock increased 6.14% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $24.36. About 25,702 shares traded or 0.51% up from the average. Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) has risen 20.41% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.41% the S&P500. Some Historical NWPX News: 02/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 15/05/2018 – First Wilshire Securities Management Buys Into Northwest Pipe; 21/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe Company Awarded the Southern Water Supply Project Phase II Contract; 09/03/2018 Northwest Pipe Short-Interest Ratio Rises 97% to 37 Days; 21/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe Company Awarded the Southern Water Supply Project Phase Il Contract; 23/04/2018 – DJ Northwest Pipe Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NWPX)

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30 million and $185.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Midland Sts Bancorp Inc Ill by 72,875 shares to 177,177 shares, valued at $4.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Highpoint Res Corp by 1.20M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.29M shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV).

More notable recent Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Northwest Pipe Company (NWPX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Northwest Pipe Company Awarded Large Supply Position on the River Supply Conduit Program – GlobeNewswire” published on January 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why You Should Hold Grainger (GWW) Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Northwest Pipe Co. (NWPX) to Report Q2 Results: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Northwest Pipe Company Announces $37.2 million Sale of Remaining Energy Tubular Facility; Positions for Growth in Water Business – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 28, 2017.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 3 investors sold NWPX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 6.92 million shares or 3.99% less from 7.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bankshares Of Ny Mellon owns 49,804 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Eam Limited Liability has invested 0.43% in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). State Street owns 0% invested in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) for 230,801 shares. Dorsey Wright Assoc reported 330 shares. Group One Trading LP invested in 0% or 200 shares. 7,900 were accumulated by Royal National Bank Of Canada. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Ltd Llc accumulated 252,684 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 0% stake. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) for 42,780 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Llc owns 50 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Management Inc owns 63,100 shares. Vanguard Group holds 482,116 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Citigroup Inc holds 0% or 2,358 shares in its portfolio. Kennedy Cap Management holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) for 173,708 shares.