Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) Stock Price Declined While Sg Capital Management Has Decreased Position; Vontobel Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake in Netease (NTES) as Market Valuation Declined

Vontobel Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Netease Inc (NTES) by 19.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold 391,084 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 1.64M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $415.01 million, down from 2.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Netease Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.50% or $14.33 during the last trading session, reaching $275.02. About 405,727 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 26/03/2018 – NetEase and Google Unveil Open Source Automated Testing Solution on GDC Opening Day; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC SAYS CO, ALIMUSIC JOINTLY ENTERED INTO A CROSS-LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO MUSIC COPYRIGHTS; 09/04/2018 – CHINA REQUIRES HALT OF DOWNLOADING NETEASE MOBILE NEWS: XINHUA; 27/03/2018 – China’s internet tiger NetEase aims to make retail as big as games; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 26/03/2018 – China’s NetEase aims to make online retail as large as games; 14/05/2018 – BEIERSDORF BEIG.DE SAYS ENTERS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NETEASE’S NTES.O E-COMMERCE UNIT KAOLA; 13/03/2018 – Cross-Licensing Agreement is Signed Between NetEase Cloud Music and AliMusic; 27/03/2018 – BEIJING — One of China’s most promising internet companies, NetEase, will try to maintain double-digit growth by making its online retail arm as large as its core mobile games business, according to CEO and founder William Ding Lei; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F

Sg Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) by 65.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc sold 32,598 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.64% . The hedge fund held 17,360 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $448,000, down from 49,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Northwest Pipe Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $272.86 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $28. About 3,624 shares traded. Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) has risen 20.41% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.41% the S&P500. Some Historical NWPX News: 02/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 15/05/2018 – First Wilshire Securities Management Buys Into Northwest Pipe; 21/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe Company Awarded the Southern Water Supply Project Phase II Contract; 21/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe Company Awarded the Southern Water Supply Project Phase Il Contract; 09/03/2018 Northwest Pipe Short-Interest Ratio Rises 97% to 37 Days; 23/04/2018 – DJ Northwest Pipe Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NWPX)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19 billion and $13.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 15,682 shares to 1.57M shares, valued at $66.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 1.00 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.78M shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $2.34 earnings per share, up 30.00% or $0.54 from last year’s $1.8 per share. NTES’s profit will be $299.43 million for 29.38 P/E if the $2.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.44 actual earnings per share reported by NetEase, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.98% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 100.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.21 per share. NWPX’s profit will be $4.09 million for 16.67 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Northwest Pipe Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.48% EPS growth.

Sg Capital Management Llc, which manages about $427.20M and $631.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Varex Imaging Corp (Put) by 245,600 shares to 251,600 shares, valued at $7.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Penn Natl Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 78,823 shares in the quarter, for a total of 933,965 shares, and has risen its stake in Osi Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSIS).