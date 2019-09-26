Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) Shareholder Quantum Capital Management Has Cut Position as Market Valuation Declined; Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Stock Value Rose While Utah Retirement Systems Lifted Holding by $348,867

Quantum Capital Management decreased its stake in Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) by 23.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management sold 21,199 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.64% . The institutional investor held 68,577 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.77M, down from 89,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Northwest Pipe Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $263.35 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $27.02. About 5,026 shares traded. Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) has risen 20.41% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.41% the S&P500. Some Historical NWPX News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Northwest Pipe Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NWPX); 21/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe Company Awarded the Southern Water Supply Project Phase II Contract; 09/03/2018 Northwest Pipe Short-Interest Ratio Rises 97% to 37 Days; 02/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 15/05/2018 – First Wilshire Securities Management Buys Into Northwest Pipe; 21/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe Company Awarded the Southern Water Supply Project Phase Il Contract

More notable recent Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Northwest Pipe Company Awarded Large Supply Position on the River Supply Conduit Program – GlobeNewswire” on January 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Northwest Pipe Company’s (NASDAQ:NWPX) 11% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors Feel About Northwest Pipe Company’s (NASDAQ:NWPX) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sealed Air Grows on Reinvent SEE Strategy, New Restructuring – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Northwest Pipe Acquires Ameron Water Transmission In Opportunistic Deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2018.

Analysts await Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 100.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.21 per share. NWPX’s profit will be $4.09 million for 16.08 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Northwest Pipe Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.48% EPS growth.

