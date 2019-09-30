Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) Shareholder Quantum Capital Management Cut Its Holding; Contravisory Investment Management Continues to Hold Position in Sealed Air New (SEE)

Quantum Capital Management decreased its stake in Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) by 23.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management sold 21,199 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.64% . The institutional investor held 68,577 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.77M, down from 89,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Northwest Pipe Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $272.86 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $28. About 3,615 shares traded. Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) has risen 20.41% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.41% the S&P500. Some Historical NWPX News: 21/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe Company Awarded the Southern Water Supply Project Phase II Contract; 09/03/2018 Northwest Pipe Short-Interest Ratio Rises 97% to 37 Days; 23/04/2018 – DJ Northwest Pipe Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NWPX); 02/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 15/05/2018 – First Wilshire Securities Management Buys Into Northwest Pipe; 21/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe Company Awarded the Southern Water Supply Project Phase Il Contract

Contravisory Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (SEE) by 11926.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc bought 7,156 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 7,216 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $309,000, up from 60 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Sealed Air Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $41.55. About 299,394 shares traded. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.85% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 11/04/2018 – Sealed Air to Hold Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $2.35-$2.45; 17/05/2018 – Sealed Air Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 17/05/2018 – Board of Directors Elects Jerry R. Whitaker Chairman of the Board; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Loss/Shr $1.21; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Loss $200.6M; 15/05/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – AXA Adds Aptiv, Exits Sealed Air, Cuts AT&T: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Sealed Air at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Raises 2018 Adjusted EPS View Due to Buybacks

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49 million and $258.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2,267 shares to 40,818 shares, valued at $9.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 4,622 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,425 shares, and cut its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 3 investors sold NWPX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 6.86 million shares or 0.93% less from 6.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins Commerce Ny accumulated 0% or 3,307 shares. First Wilshire Securities Mngmt reported 1.89% of its portfolio in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). California Public Employees Retirement holds 0% or 20,100 shares. American Group reported 6,084 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Stifel Financial reported 12,121 shares. Kbc Gp Nv holds 0.02% or 81,022 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 1,539 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bessemer Gru reported 4,700 shares. Morgan Dempsey Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Us Bancorporation De reported 9,915 shares. Moreover, Hodges Cap Mgmt has 0.05% invested in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) for 17,000 shares. Dorsey Wright Associate owns 440 shares. D E Shaw Com has invested 0% in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Ancora Advsrs Ltd reported 0.01% stake.

Analysts await Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 100.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.21 per share. NWPX’s profit will be $4.09 million for 16.67 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Northwest Pipe Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.48% EPS growth.

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30M and $182.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sportsmans Whse Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 152,095 shares to 862,554 shares, valued at $3.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 9,527 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,543 shares, and has risen its stake in Northern Tech Intl Corp (NASDAQ:NTIC).