Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) Shareholder Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Trimmed Its Position by $575,000; Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Has Trimmed Position in Nucor (NUE) as Stock Price Declined

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can decreased its stake in Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) by 15.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.64% . The hedge fund held 135,000 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, down from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can who had been investing in Northwest Pipe Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.18 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $22.8. About 45,928 shares traded or 78.27% up from the average. Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) has risen 20.41% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.41% the S&P500. Some Historical NWPX News: 21/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe Company Awarded the Southern Water Supply Project Phase II Contract; 02/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Northwest Pipe Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NWPX); 21/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe Company Awarded the Southern Water Supply Project Phase Il Contract; 15/05/2018 – First Wilshire Securities Management Buys Into Northwest Pipe; 09/03/2018 Northwest Pipe Short-Interest Ratio Rises 97% to 37 Days

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh decreased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 82.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh sold 59,944 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% . The institutional investor held 12,584 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $725,000, down from 72,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $49.06. About 936,017 shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nucor May Face Pressure, Industry Falls This Quarter; 19/04/2018 – Nucor Benefits from Steel Tariffs, Price Increases; 19/04/2018 – Nucor 1Q Rev $5.57B; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO SPEAKS WITH STEEL OFFICIALS IN PRESS CONFERENCE; 15/03/2018 – Nucor: Expect Positive Pricing Momentum to Continue Into 2Q; 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO: QUOTAS OR TARIFFS WILL BE DETERMINED BY NAFTA TALKS; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CORP – BELIEVE BROAD-BASED TARIFFS WITH FEW EXCEPTIONS ARE NEEDED TO ADDRESS VOLUME OF “UNFAIRLY TRADED IMPORTS AND TRANSSHIPPING “; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nucor May Benefit, Industry Production Rises in April; 17/04/2018 – NUCOR EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT JIM DARSEY TO RETIRE; CRAIG FELDMAN TO BE PROMOTED

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 3 investors sold NWPX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 6.92 million shares or 3.99% less from 7.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 2,330 shares stake. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag owns 15,584 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Us State Bank De holds 0% in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) or 9,973 shares. Raymond James Finance Services Advsrs Inc accumulated 59,242 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 9,266 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Rhumbline Advisers reported 13,697 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Grp Inc One Trading Limited Partnership holds 0% or 200 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 35,073 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Lp has invested 0% in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Pacific Ridge Cap Prtn Ltd reported 252,684 shares or 1.63% of all its holdings. Walthausen & Limited Liability Corp holds 69,820 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. 837 are held by Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Inc. 469 are owned by Federated Investors Incorporated Pa. Fairfax Fincl Can reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX).

More notable recent Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Gain Capital Holdings Inc (GCAP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Northwest Pipe Company (NWPX) CEO Scott Montross on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Northwest Pipe Companyâ€™s (NASDAQ:NWPX) Return On Capital Employed Might Be A Concern – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Northwest Pipe Company (NWPX) CEO Scott Montross on Q2 2019 – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Northwest Pipe Company Elects John Paschal to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Analysts await Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, down 54.51% or $1.27 from last year’s $2.33 per share. NUE’s profit will be $311.37M for 11.57 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Nucor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.87% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Amgen, BorgWarner, Chipotle, Cree, Dollar General, Exelon, PDC Energy, Verizon, Zynga and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Top Industrial Stocks to Watch in August – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Worry About Nucor Corporation’s (NYSE:NUE) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.