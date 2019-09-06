Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) Share Price Declined While Quantum Capital Management Lowered by $1.48 Million Its Position; Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Shareholder Hartford Financial Management Decreased Holding

Hartford Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 16.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Financial Management Inc sold 3,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 17,482 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79 million, down from 20,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $173.88. About 95,212 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – ADP Increases Profit Guidance for Year — Earnings Review; 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Bd of Directors; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: Hot U.S. Job Market Has Cooled Slightly as Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 11/04/2018 – ADP ADP.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.69/SHR; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report U.S. Labor Market Continues to Experience Uninterrupted Growth; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Employment Report Details (Table); 19/04/2018 – ADP – OWNERSHIP OF 51% OF CAPITAL, AND EXCLUSIVE CONTROL OF AIRPORT INTERNATIONAL GROUP CONCESSIONARY OF QUEEN ALIA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT IN AMMAN; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Raises FY18 New Business Bookings View to 6%-7%; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 30/05/2018 – On the data front, ADP payrolls data are due at 8:15 a.m. ET while a second reading of first-quarter GDP will come out at 8.30 a.m. ET

Quantum Capital Management decreased its stake in Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) by 40.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management sold 61,828 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.64% . The institutional investor held 89,776 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16 million, down from 151,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Northwest Pipe Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.90 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $24.71. About 608 shares traded. Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) has risen 20.41% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.41% the S&P500.

More notable recent Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Northwest Pipe Company (NWPX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Northwest Pipe Co. (NWPX) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Northwest Pipe Company Awarded Large Supply Position on the River Supply Conduit Program – GlobeNewswire” on January 17, 2019. More interesting news about Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Northwest Pipe Company Saginaw Facility Damaged by Accidental Fire – GlobeNewswire” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Analysts await Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 100.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.21 per share. NWPX’s profit will be $4.09 million for 14.71 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Northwest Pipe Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 3 investors sold NWPX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 6.92 million shares or 3.99% less from 7.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership reported 150,392 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern Trust invested 0% in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Us Bancorporation De holds 0% or 9,973 shares in its portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Legal & General Public Ltd Com has invested 0% in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Kbc Grp Nv has 0.02% invested in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) for 81,175 shares. North Carolina-based State Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Kennedy Cap holds 173,708 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management, Texas-based fund reported 63,100 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag accumulated 15,584 shares. Franklin Resource reported 239,100 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 35,073 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Brandywine Global Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 28,536 shares. California State Teachers Retirement owns 14,625 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 14,285 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30M and $185.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (BOND) by 10,784 shares to 32,647 shares, valued at $3.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 5,655 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,844 shares, and has risen its stake in Staar Surgical Co (NASDAQ:STAA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Tru Co Na has invested 0.65% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). West Oak Capital Limited Co holds 2.15% or 21,543 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust has invested 0.26% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Cadinha Commerce Limited Co reported 0.04% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Hikari Tsushin, a Japan-based fund reported 10,400 shares. 18,900 are held by Dumont And Blake Invest Advsrs Limited. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation holds 49,474 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Llc accumulated 18,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 4,024 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Baxter Bros has invested 1.94% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Atwood And Palmer holds 0.21% or 9,450 shares in its portfolio. Whalerock Point Lc, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 22,963 shares. Peddock Capital Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1,250 shares or 0.11% of the stock. The Illinois-based Vestor Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $565.72 million for 32.68 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.