Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) Holder Quantum Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position; Myriad Asset Management LTD Has Boosted Nike (NKE) Stake by $5.08 Million

Myriad Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 56.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd bought 60,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 168,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.15 million, up from 107,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $84.5. About 5.24 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – JUST IN: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Sq. cashes out of Nike stake after 32% gain, likely making about $100M – Dow Jones; 02/04/2018 – Thornburg International Value Adds Shell, Cuts Nike; 08/05/2018 – A sweeping investigation into workplace behavior at Nike has resulted in the departure of four more top-level executives; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Cuts Nike, Buys More Henry Schein; 16/03/2018 – NIKE CLASS B SHARES REVERSE COURSE AFTER WSJ REPORTS, CITING SOURCES, VP JAYME MARTIN EXITS CO; 22/03/2018 – Nike Scandal Threatens Its Image With Women at Tumultuous Time; 24/05/2018 – Footwear News: FN Exclusive: J Balvin Talks New Album `Vibras’ and Possible Collab With Nike; 15/03/2018 – Nike Brand President Trevor Edwards to Retire; 15/05/2018 – AmericnStatesman: Trae Young being courted by Nike, Adidas, Under Armour and….Puma?; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s Converse names Sophie Bambuck as its new chief marketing officer- AdAge

Quantum Capital Management decreased its stake in Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) by 40.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management sold 61,828 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.64% . The institutional investor held 89,776 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16M, down from 151,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Northwest Pipe Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.23 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $23. About 61,841 shares traded or 137.13% up from the average. Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) has risen 20.41% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.41% the S&P500. Some Historical NWPX News: 15/05/2018 – First Wilshire Securities Management Buys Into Northwest Pipe; 21/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe Company Awarded the Southern Water Supply Project Phase Il Contract; 02/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 21/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe Company Awarded the Southern Water Supply Project Phase II Contract; 09/03/2018 Northwest Pipe Short-Interest Ratio Rises 97% to 37 Days; 23/04/2018 – DJ Northwest Pipe Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NWPX)

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30 million and $185.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Staar Surgical Co (NASDAQ:STAA) by 22,809 shares to 72,655 shares, valued at $2.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Photronics Inc (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 147,336 shares in the quarter, for a total of 483,720 shares, and has risen its stake in Northern Tech Intl Corp (NASDAQ:NTIC).

Analysts await Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 100.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.21 per share. NWPX’s profit will be $4.09M for 13.69 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Northwest Pipe Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 3 investors sold NWPX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 6.92 million shares or 3.99% less from 7.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Fin Service Advsrs Inc owns 59,242 shares. Citigroup accumulated 0% or 2,358 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 18,000 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). First Manhattan holds 3,800 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co has 0% invested in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.02% or 63,100 shares. Invesco Limited owns 35,073 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Us Bancorporation De stated it has 9,973 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 10,200 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Lp reported 8,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 13,697 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Heartland Advisors accumulated 465,350 shares or 0.83% of the stock. Group Incorporated One Trading Limited Partnership, Illinois-based fund reported 200 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation reported 12,315 shares stake.

More notable recent Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Northwest Pipe Company Announces Expiration of Rights Agreement – GlobeNewswire” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors Feel About Northwest Pipe Company’s (NASDAQ:NWPX) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Northwest Pipe Company Awarded Large Supply Position on the River Supply Conduit Program – GlobeNewswire” on January 17, 2019. More interesting news about Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sealed Air Grows on Reinvent SEE Strategy, New Restructuring – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Northwest Pipe Company Announces $38.3 Million Acquisition of Ameron Water Transmission Group, LLC and Announces Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2018.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (Prn) by 2.50M shares to 3.50M shares, valued at $4.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in China Biologic Prods Hldgs I by 33,087 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,349 shares, and cut its stake in Gores Holdings Iii Inc.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nike At A Better Price – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nike to offer kids subscription service – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Share Price Is Up 121% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Worry About NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.