Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) Holder First Wilshire Securities Management Trimmed Its Position by $652,032 as Stock Price Declined; Hoertkorn Richard Charles Has Lifted Its Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $340,215 as Shares Rose

Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 33.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought 3,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 12,120 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, up from 9,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.06 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Terms of Iger’s Extension in Best Interests of Company, Holders; 18/04/2018 – Fox Reveals That Comcast Made Higher Bid Before Deal With Disney; 06/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive:; 12/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT TODAY BY TAKEOVER PANEL REGARDING REQUIREMENT FOR WALT DISNEY COMPANY (DISNEY) TO MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER; 15/05/2018 – With Disney Sale Pending, Fox TV Chiefs Extend Contracts; 25/04/2018 – Disney•Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland; 12/04/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney’s live-action ‘Mulan’ lands Gong Li, Jet Li; 28/04/2018 – Wanda opens doors to Chinese film metropolis but turns focus back home; 17/05/2018 – Suzanne Scott to head Fox News

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc decreased its stake in Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) by 11.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc sold 27,168 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.64% . The hedge fund held 210,117 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.04 million, down from 237,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Northwest Pipe Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.13M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $23. About 61,841 shares traded or 137.13% up from the average. Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) has risen 20.41% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.41% the S&P500. Some Historical NWPX News: 09/03/2018 Northwest Pipe Short-Interest Ratio Rises 97% to 37 Days; 21/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe Company Awarded the Southern Water Supply Project Phase II Contract; 21/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe Company Awarded the Southern Water Supply Project Phase Il Contract; 23/04/2018 – DJ Northwest Pipe Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NWPX); 02/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 15/05/2018 – First Wilshire Securities Management Buys Into Northwest Pipe

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Investment Rech has invested 0.84% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Mercantile Tru, Tennessee-based fund reported 2,194 shares. Live Your Vision Limited Liability Com reported 1,091 shares stake. Dana Inc holds 0.27% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 52,178 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.83% or 601,513 shares. 14,987 were accumulated by Glenview Savings Bank Trust Dept. Burke Herbert National Bank & Trust Tru Co accumulated 1.25% or 12,746 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Holding owns 0.74% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 7.25 million shares. Cheviot Value Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 1.3% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Chesley Taft And Ltd Co holds 1.71% or 184,755 shares. Lee Danner Bass reported 1.94% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Abner Herrman Brock Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.16% or 9,211 shares. Ionic Cap Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0.15% stake. Global Thematic Limited has 520,528 shares. Srs Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 1.18 million shares.

Hoertkorn Richard Charles, which manages about $139.37M and $150.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Charles Corp New by 13,875 shares to 128,665 shares, valued at $5.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,386 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc..

