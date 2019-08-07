Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) Holder First Wilshire Securities Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $652,032; Mason Street Advisors Increases Holding in Apple (AAPL)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc decreased its stake in Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) by 11.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc sold 27,168 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.64% . The hedge fund held 210,117 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.04M, down from 237,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Northwest Pipe Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.49 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.40% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $24.19. About 15,332 shares traded. Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) has risen 20.41% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.41% the S&P500. Some Historical NWPX News: 15/05/2018 – First Wilshire Securities Management Buys Into Northwest Pipe; 09/03/2018 Northwest Pipe Short-Interest Ratio Rises 97% to 37 Days; 23/04/2018 – DJ Northwest Pipe Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NWPX); 21/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe Company Awarded the Southern Water Supply Project Phase II Contract; 02/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 21/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe Company Awarded the Southern Water Supply Project Phase Il Contract

Mason Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 0.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc bought 3,482 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 639,062 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.39 million, up from 635,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $945.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $198.29. About 24.77M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/04/2018 – Apple Adds Earth Day Donations to Trade-in and Recycling Program; 03/05/2018 – Paul Krugman: Apple and the Fruits of Tax Cuts; 23/03/2018 – Apple to Release New Low-Cost IPad and Education Software (Video); 04/05/2018 – Apple closes at record high, nabs best week since 2011; 22/05/2018 – Sourcetoad: Starbucks’ mobile payment system has almost a million more users than Apple Pay, and more than Google Pay’s and; 04/04/2018 – Taboola Signs Deal With ZTE to Create Android Rival to Apple News; 26/04/2018 – Apple to start paying Irish back taxes; 26/03/2018 – Apple Cobalt Supplier Seeking Ethical Supply With Industry Pilot; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s Previous Entry-Level iPad Cost $329; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-‘Oracle of Omaha’ Buffett comments on China, healthcare, deals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 3 investors sold NWPX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 6.92 million shares or 3.99% less from 7.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 1,781 shares to 56,509 shares, valued at $16.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) by 8,269 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,862 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).