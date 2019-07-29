Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) Reaches $71.39 High on Jul, 29; Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings LTD (BCRH) Sentiment Is 0.31

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings LTD (BCRH) investors sentiment decreased to 0.31 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 5 investment professionals opened new and increased stock positions, while 16 sold and decreased stock positions in Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings LTD. The investment professionals in our database reported: 2.96 million shares, down from 3.03 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings LTD in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 14 Increased: 3 New Position: 2.

The stock of Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE:NWN) reached all time high today, Jul, 29 and still has $77.10 target or 8.00% above today’s $71.39 share price. This indicates more upside for the $2.07 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $77.10 PT is reached, the company will be worth $165.44M more. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $71.39. About 15,267 shares traded. Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE:NWN) has risen 14.61% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.18% the S&P500. Some Historical NWN News: 08/05/2018 – Northwest Natural Gas 4Q Rev $264.7M; 08/05/2018 – NORTHWEST NATURAL GAS 1Q EPS $1.44, EST. $1.43; 20/04/2018 – DJ Northwest Natural Gas Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NWN); 17/05/2018 – NW Natural Water to Buy Two Water Utilities in Washington State; 08/05/2018 – NORTHWEST NATURAL GAS CO NWN.N – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $264.7 MLN VS $297.3 MLN; 17/05/2018 – NW Natural Water to Buy Lehman Enterprises and Sea View Water on Whidbey Island; 30/05/2018 – NORTHWEST NATURAL BOARD OKS EXTENSION TO SHR BUYBACK PROGRAM; 08/05/2018 – Northwest Natural Gas 4Q Net $41.5M

Northwest Natural Gas Company stores and distributes natural gas in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.07 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Local Gas Distribution and Gas Storage. It has a 31.19 P/E ratio. The Local Gas Distribution segment engages in the purchase, sale, and delivery of natural gas and related services to residential, commercial, and industrial clients in Oregon and southwest Washington.

Among 2 analysts covering Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE:NWN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Northwest Natural Gas had 5 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Maxim Group.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 4 investors sold Northwest Natural Holding Company shares while 1 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 50,739 shares or 45.26% less from 92,685 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Griffin Asset Mngmt stated it has 40,000 shares. Mengis Management Inc has 5,500 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Oregon-based Ferguson Wellman Management has invested 0.01% in Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE:NWN). Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 18 shares. Cypress Cap Mgmt Ltd (Wy) holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE:NWN) for 1,500 shares.

Analysts await Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE:NWN) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, down 800.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Northwest Natural Holding Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -105.20% negative EPS growth.

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market. The company has market cap of $70.44 million.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp Nj holds 1% of its portfolio in Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. for 194,000 shares. Donald Smith & Co. Inc. owns 900,535 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc has 0.18% invested in the company for 131,585 shares. The Texas-based Fca Corp Tx has invested 0.04% in the stock. Ancora Advisors Llc, a Us-based fund reported 124,291 shares.

The stock increased 3.68% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $8.03. About 70,675 shares traded or 424.65% up from the average. Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (BCRH) has declined 36.19% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.62% the S&P500. Some Historical BCRH News: 20/04/2018 – BLUE CAP AG B7EG.DE – TAKES OVER PACKAGING SPECIALIST KNAUER-UNIPLAST; 20/04/2018 – BLUE CAP AG B7EG.DE – SEES TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION IN EARLY MAY 2018; 18/05/2018 – BLUE CAP AG B7EG.DE FY CONSOLIDATED SALES ROSE 47% YEAR-ON-YEAR TO € 141.8 MILLION; 18/05/2018 – BLUE CAP AG B7EG.DE – PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF 1.00 EURO PER SHARE; 26/03/2018 – Blue Capital Short-Interest Ratio Rises 73% to 18 Days; 30/04/2018 – Blue Capital Reinsurance 1Q EPS 6c; 09/03/2018 Blue Capital Short-Interest Ratio Rises 33% to 10 Days; 20/04/2018 – BLUE CAP AG B7EG.DE – AGREES TO ACQUIRE 100% OF KNAUER HOLDING GMBH & CO. KG AND ITS GENERAL PARTNER, KNAUER HOLDING VERWALTUNGS-GMBH; 25/04/2018 – Staude Capital: Calls for Orderly Windup of Blue Capital Alternative Income Fund; 24/04/2018 – Blue Capital Short-Interest Ratio Rises 44% to 19 Days