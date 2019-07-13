Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) and South Jersey Industries Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Comparing side by side

Both Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE:NWN) and South Jersey Industries Inc. (NYSE:SJI) are Gas Utilities companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northwest Natural Holding Company 65 2.79 N/A 2.37 29.17 South Jersey Industries Inc. 31 1.76 N/A 0.27 124.62

Demonstrates Northwest Natural Holding Company and South Jersey Industries Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. South Jersey Industries Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Northwest Natural Holding Company. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Northwest Natural Holding Company’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of South Jersey Industries Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Northwest Natural Holding Company and South Jersey Industries Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northwest Natural Holding Company 0.00% 8.7% 2.1% South Jersey Industries Inc. 0.00% -0.6% -0.1%

Volatility & Risk

Northwest Natural Holding Company has a beta of 0.38 and its 62.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, South Jersey Industries Inc. has beta of 0.79 which is 21.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Northwest Natural Holding Company are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. Its competitor South Jersey Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.4 and its Quick Ratio is 0.4. Northwest Natural Holding Company can pay off short and long-term obligations better than South Jersey Industries Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Northwest Natural Holding Company and South Jersey Industries Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Northwest Natural Holding Company 0 1 1 2.50 South Jersey Industries Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Northwest Natural Holding Company’s downside potential is -0.81% at a $69.5 average target price. South Jersey Industries Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $36.5 average target price and a 9.31% potential upside. Based on the results given earlier, South Jersey Industries Inc. is looking more favorable than Northwest Natural Holding Company, analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 70% of Northwest Natural Holding Company shares are held by institutional investors while 81.5% of South Jersey Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% are Northwest Natural Holding Company’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.5% of South Jersey Industries Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northwest Natural Holding Company 2.7% 5.68% 10.85% 0.93% 14.61% 14.41% South Jersey Industries Inc. 4.61% 5.94% 8.55% 2.85% 2.16% 19.24%

For the past year Northwest Natural Holding Company has weaker performance than South Jersey Industries Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Northwest Natural Holding Company beats South Jersey Industries Inc.

South Jersey Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers. As of December 31, 2016, the company had approximately 146.2 miles of mains in the transmission system and 6,605 miles of mains in the distribution system; and served 377,625 residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southern New Jersey. In addition, it markets natural gas storage, commodity, and transportation assets on a wholesale basis for energy marketers, electric and gas utilities, power plants, and natural gas producers in the mid-Atlantic, Appalachian, and southern regions of the United States. Further, the company develops, owns, and operates energy projects comprising thermal facilities, combined heat and power facilities, landfill gas-fired electric production facilities, and solar projects that provide cooling, heating, and emergency power. Additionally, it acquires and markets natural gas and electricity to retail end users, as well as markets total energy management services; owns oil, gas, and mineral rights in the Marcellus Shale region of Pennsylvania; and services residential and small commercial HVAC systems, and installs small commercial HVAC systems, as well as provides plumbing services and services appliances. South Jersey Industries, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is based in Folsom, New Jersey.