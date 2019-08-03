Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) and ONE Gas Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Comparing side by side

Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE:NWN) and ONE Gas Inc. (NYSE:OGS), both competing one another are Gas Utilities companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northwest Natural Holding Company 66 2.83 N/A 2.37 30.12 ONE Gas Inc. 88 2.90 N/A 3.29 27.69

Table 1 demonstrates Northwest Natural Holding Company and ONE Gas Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. ONE Gas Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Northwest Natural Holding Company. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Northwest Natural Holding Company’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Northwest Natural Holding Company and ONE Gas Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northwest Natural Holding Company 0.00% 8.7% 2.1% ONE Gas Inc. 0.00% 8.6% 3.3%

Risk & Volatility

Northwest Natural Holding Company has a 0.29 beta, while its volatility is 71.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, ONE Gas Inc. is 68.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.32 beta.

Liquidity

Northwest Natural Holding Company’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ONE Gas Inc. are 0.8 and 0.6 respectively. ONE Gas Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Northwest Natural Holding Company.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Northwest Natural Holding Company and ONE Gas Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Northwest Natural Holding Company 0 1 1 2.50 ONE Gas Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Northwest Natural Holding Company has an average target price of $69.5, and a -2.29% downside potential. Meanwhile, ONE Gas Inc.’s average target price is $80, while its potential downside is -12.06%. The information presented earlier suggests that Northwest Natural Holding Company looks more robust than ONE Gas Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 68.2% of Northwest Natural Holding Company shares are held by institutional investors while 76.8% of ONE Gas Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are Northwest Natural Holding Company’s share held by insiders. Competitively, ONE Gas Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northwest Natural Holding Company 0.21% 3.63% 7.24% 15.85% 11.07% 18.13% ONE Gas Inc. 0.46% 0.93% 4.12% 12.89% 21.19% 14.55%

For the past year Northwest Natural Holding Company’s stock price has bigger growth than ONE Gas Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors ONE Gas Inc. beats Northwest Natural Holding Company.

ONE Gas, Inc. operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It distributes natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial, transportation, and wholesale and public authority customers. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned 19,200 miles of distribution mains and transmission pipelines in Oklahoma; 13,100 miles of distribution mains and transmission pipelines in Kansas; and 10,400 miles of distribution mains and transmission pipelines in Texas, as well as had 50.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage capacity under lease. It provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2 million customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.