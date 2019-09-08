Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) and Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE:NWN) and Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Gas Utilities companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northwest Natural Holding Company 68 2.92 N/A 2.37 30.12 Chesapeake Utilities Corporation 93 2.19 N/A 3.55 26.30

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Northwest Natural Holding Company and Chesapeake Utilities Corporation. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Northwest Natural Holding Company. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Northwest Natural Holding Company’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Chesapeake Utilities Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Northwest Natural Holding Company and Chesapeake Utilities Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northwest Natural Holding Company 0.00% 8.7% 2.1% Chesapeake Utilities Corporation 0.00% 11.2% 3.7%

Risk & Volatility

Northwest Natural Holding Company has a 0.29 beta, while its volatility is 71.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation has a 0.24 beta and it is 76.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Northwest Natural Holding Company has a Current Ratio of 0.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, Chesapeake Utilities Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.3 and has 0.3 Quick Ratio. Northwest Natural Holding Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Chesapeake Utilities Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 68.2% of Northwest Natural Holding Company shares and 66.7% of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation shares. 0.5% are Northwest Natural Holding Company’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Chesapeake Utilities Corporation has 3.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northwest Natural Holding Company 0.21% 3.63% 7.24% 15.85% 11.07% 18.13% Chesapeake Utilities Corporation 1.9% 0.49% 1.62% 4.16% 13.01% 14.96%

For the past year Northwest Natural Holding Company was more bullish than Chesapeake Utilities Corporation.

Summary

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation beats Northwest Natural Holding Company on 6 of the 10 factors.