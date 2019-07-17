Northwest Natural Holding Co (NWN) to pay $0.48 on Aug 15, 2019; Intercontinentalexchange (ICE)’s Sentiment Is 1.21

Intercontinentalexchange Inc (ICE) investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 323 institutional investors opened new or increased equity positions, while 268 sold and reduced their stock positions in Intercontinentalexchange Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 469.49 million shares, down from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Intercontinentalexchange Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 23 to 8 for a decrease of 15. Sold All: 48 Reduced: 220 Increased: 234 New Position: 89.

Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) is expected to pay $0.48 on Aug 15, 2019. (NYSE:NWN) shareholders before Jul 30, 2019 will receive the $0.48 dividend. Northwest Natural Holding Co’s current price of $70.02 translates into 0.68% yield. Northwest Natural Holding Co’s dividend has Jul 31, 2019 as record date. Jul 11, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $70.02. About 81,622 shares traded. Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE:NWN) has risen 14.61% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.18% the S&P500. Some Historical NWN News: 08/05/2018 – NORTHWEST NATURAL GAS CO NWN.N -REAFFIRMED EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 05/04/2018 NW Natural Announces Dividend; 17/05/2018 – NW Natural Water to Buy Lehman Enterprises and Sea View Water on Whidbey Island; 08/05/2018 – NW NATURAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED; 30/05/2018 – NORTHWEST NATURAL BOARD OKS EXTENSION TO SHR BUYBACK PROGRAM; 17/05/2018 – NW Natural Water to Buy Two Water Utilities in Washington State; 08/05/2018 – NORTHWEST NATURAL GAS 1Q EPS $1.44; 08/05/2018 – Northwest Natural Gas 4Q Rev $264.7M; 17/05/2018 – NW NATURAL WATER – ASSETS AND OPERATIONS OF LEHMAN AND SEA VIEW WILL BE COMBINED UNDER A NEWLY-FORMED SUBSIDIARY OF CO; 17/05/2018 – NW NATURAL TO ACQUIRE TWO WATER UTILITIES IN WASHINGTON STATE

The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $91.77. About 972,667 shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) has risen 12.40% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 14/03/2018 – U.S. regulator approves pilot program to cut exchange fees, rebates; 03/05/2018 – Exchange operator ICE’s profit falls 7.8 pct; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange: Promotions of Cunningham and Tuttle Are Effective as of May 25; 22/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Shanghai exchange plans China’s first crude oil futures; 29/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – DEAL FOR FOR $685 MLN IN CASH; 06/03/2018 ICE: FCA offers investors olive branch over $1trn Saudi Aramco float; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BZX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 18/04/2018 – BOE OFFICIAL SAYS JURY STILL OUT ON SWITCH OF LEGACY CONTRACTS BASED ON LIBOR TO SONIA; 29/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Releases 2018 Corporate Responsibility Report; 22/05/2018 – NYSE Parent Intercontinental Exchange Details Transition and Separation Agreement With NYSE Outgoing Leader Thomas Farley

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, up 1.11% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.9 per share. ICE’s profit will be $513.12 million for 25.21 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.09% negative EPS growth.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Israel, Canada, and Singapore. The company has market cap of $51.75 billion. It operates in two divisions, Trading and Clearing, and Data and Listings. It has a 26.29 P/E ratio. The firm operates marketplaces for trading and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

Cortland Associates Inc Mo holds 6.85% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for 556,852 shares. Carmignac Gestion owns 6.27 million shares or 5.56% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Crescent Park Management L.P. has 4.57% invested in the company for 341,864 shares. The California-based Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc has invested 4.25% in the stock. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc Ct, a Connecticut-based fund reported 51,763 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 4 investors sold Northwest Natural Holding Company shares while 1 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 50,739 shares or 45.26% less from 92,685 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,500 were reported by Mengis Capital Mngmt Inc. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 18 shares. Cypress Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company (Wy) accumulated 0.13% or 1,500 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE:NWN). Griffin Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 40,000 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE:NWN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Northwest Natural Gas had 5 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Maxim Group with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of NWN in report on Monday, March 4 with “Market Perform” rating.