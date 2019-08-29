Northwest Investment Counselors Upped Its Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $472,689 as Shares Rose; International Business Machs (IBM) Stock Price Rose While Dowling & Yahnke Boosted Holding by $303,009

Northwest Investment Counselors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 12.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc bought 2,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 22,695 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31M, up from 20,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $928.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $205.53. About 15.96M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – Urban Armor Gear to Launch New Plasma Case for Apple iPad and iPad Pro Exclusively at Best Buy; 28/03/2018 – City of Chicago: Mayor Emanuel, Chicago Public Schools and Northwestern University Team Up with Apple to Support Computer; 30/04/2018 – Brightwire: Apple delays production of new MacBook to H2, supply chain; 16/03/2018 – Apple to Make Education-Related Announcement on March 27; 17/04/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 13/05/2018 – Forbes: New iPhone Leak Reveals Apple’s Radical Design; 01/05/2018 – IPhone Slowdown, Share Buybacks: Watch to Watch in Apple Results; 27/03/2018 – Apple will launch the fourth iteration of its smartwatch this fall, according to an analyst report obtained by 9to5Mac; 10/05/2018 – Revenue of Taiwan’s Major Apple Suppliers +11.5% Y/y in April; 20/04/2018 – APPLE SAID TO BE BEHIND U.S. MOBILE CARRIER COLLUSION PROBE

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 8.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc bought 2,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 26,918 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, up from 24,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $132.76. About 2.60 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS WILL REDUCE SHARE COUNT BY ABOUT 2 PCT ANNUALLY THROUGH SHARE BUYBACKS IN LONGER TERM MODEL; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 17/04/2018 – IBM Generated Net Cash From Operating Activities of $4.6 Billion in 1Q; 29/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 19/03/2018 – IBM GERMANY IS SAID TO PLAN SELLING ASSETS TO BECHTLE: WIWO; 29/03/2018 – IBM: National reports coming in that IBM is doing major employee cuts throughout company. Anybody know if anything is happening in #rochmn?; 24/04/2018 – IBM BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $1.57/SHR, FROM $1.50, EST. $1.60; 29/03/2018 – IBM TO HIRE 400 ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE: AFP; 15/05/2018 – Environmental tech start-up Veridium will use IBM’s technology to issue and manage carbon credit-backed tokens on the blockchain; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

