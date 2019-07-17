Northwest Investment Counselors Trimmed Its Fair Isaac (FICO) Position by $343,899; Fiera Capital Increases Holding in Mastercard (MA)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 2.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 89,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.18 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $984.54M, up from 4.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $282.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $276.42. About 1.49 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 27/04/2018 – Mastercard Nominates 14 Candidates for Election to Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 22/03/2018 – Mastercard Foundation to spend $100m in Rwanda to help create jobs; 24/05/2018 – Aaron Lucchetti: Exclusive: Retailers met with Federal Reserve, FTC to raise concerns about a new online-payment initiative; 30/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD SAYS RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 21/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – EQUIFAX BOARD NOW CONSISTS OF 12 DIRECTORS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 26/04/2018 – IFC, MA TO EXPAND PACT TO FOCUS ON EMERGING MARKET INCLUSION

Northwest Investment Counselors Llc decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc sold 1,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,076 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, down from 6,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $341.89. About 129,037 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 62.85% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 06/03/2018 – AI Innovator Sebastian Thrun and Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov to Headline FICO World 2018; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Resignation Result of Begor’s Appointment as CEO of Equifax Inc; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.47; 27/04/2018 – FICO Delivers Mission Critical Artificial Intelligence in the Cloud; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for Identifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 07/03/2018 – FICO Data: 10 Percent More Debit Cards Were Compromised in U.S. Last Year; 04/04/2018 – FICO to Lead Financial Inclusion Track at Lendlt USA 2018; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP EPS $6.38; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Adj EPS $1.54

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Inv Advisors reported 1.71% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Segment Wealth Management Ltd reported 0.07% stake. 7,856 were reported by Pinnacle Associates Limited. Fred Alger Management owns 0% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 205 shares. 96,000 were reported by Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno. Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 8,580 shares. Df Dent holds 2.15% or 460,549 shares. Meeder Asset Management reported 0.87% stake. Pathstone Family Office Ltd holds 261 shares. Moreover, Highstreet Asset Mgmt has 0.19% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 13,764 shares. Montrusco Bolton Invests Inc holds 2.38% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 149,480 shares. Cypress Llc owns 3,695 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. 1,753 are owned by Signalpoint Asset Ltd Liability. Jnba Advsr, Minnesota-based fund reported 209 shares. Advisors Asset Management has invested 0.9% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.04 million activity.

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Systemax Inc (NYSE:SYX) by 31,869 shares to 71,031 shares, valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 141,554 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.66M shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).

Analysts await Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.26 EPS, up 17.76% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.07 per share. FICO’s profit will be $36.53 million for 67.84 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by Fair Isaac Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.53% EPS growth.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $8.19 million activity. 2,000 shares were sold by Leonard Michael S, worth $470,767 on Friday, February 8. Huyard Wayne Elliot sold $1.15M worth of stock. On Tuesday, January 22 the insider Wells Stuart sold $1.91 million. Wehmann James M had sold 5,001 shares worth $1.15M on Tuesday, February 5.