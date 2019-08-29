Northwest Investment Counselors Stake in Apple (AAPL) Increased by $472,689 as Share Price Rose; Kennedy Capital Management Increased Position in Northwest Pipe Company (NWPX)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Northwest Pipe Company (NWPX) by 17.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 25,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.64% . The institutional investor held 173,708 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17M, up from 148,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Northwest Pipe Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.20M market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $23.11. About 5,109 shares traded. Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) has risen 20.41% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.41% the S&P500.

Northwest Investment Counselors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 12.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc bought 2,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 22,695 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31 million, up from 20,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $939.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $207.96. About 5.69M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/03/2018 – Apple: A Look at Its Moves in Digital Television — Barrons.com; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC – NEW (PRODUCT)RED IPHONE X LEATHER FOLIO WILL BE AVAILABLE FROM APPLE.COM, APPLE STORE APP AND APPLE STORES FOR $99; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blamed “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 09/05/2018 – Major technology and aerospace companies including Amazon.com, Apple, Intel, Qualcomm and Airbus are vying to take part in a new slate of drone tests the United States is set to announce on Wednesday; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: NEW IPAD GOES ON SALE TODAY, IN STORES THIS WEEK; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Apple on March 20 for “In application purchasing” (California Inventors); 01/05/2018 – Apple said last quarter it had returned $248.4 billion in total capital to shareholders, and anticipated that figure would hit $300 billion in through March 2019; 24/04/2018 – Ireland expects hearings on Apple EU tax appeal in autumn; 25/05/2018 – A U.S. jury has ruled that Samsung should pay $539 million to Apple for copying patented smartphone features. The jury had been deliberating the latest case since last week; 11/04/2018 – IDC: Apple Finished 1Q in Fifth Position With Yr-on-Yr Decline in Shipments of 4.8%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dearborn Prtnrs Limited Liability Company owns 217,231 shares for 2.75% of their portfolio. Daiwa Sb Invs Ltd owns 0.59% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 15,590 shares. Baskin Fin Serv Inc has 159,116 shares. Colony Grp Ltd Liability holds 131,940 shares or 1.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Gruss has 7.25% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 36,450 shares. Gould Asset Llc Ca has 0.48% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 6,804 shares. Peavine Capital Limited Com invested in 0.56% or 6,968 shares. Hendershot Invs has 55,486 shares for 3.61% of their portfolio. Page Arthur B has 22,871 shares. Carret Asset Management Limited Liability Co has 124,990 shares for 3.87% of their portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Ltd Co stated it has 123,147 shares. Mycio Wealth Lc invested in 2.42% or 153,780 shares. Goelzer Management holds 1.56% or 86,922 shares in its portfolio. New England Private Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Com accumulated 26,898 shares. Macnealy Hoover Invest has 4.29% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 29,356 shares.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67 billion and $4.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HALO) by 58,405 shares to 177,661 shares, valued at $2.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Natural Gas Services Group Inc (NYSE:NGS) by 61,271 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 277,366 shares, and cut its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 3 investors sold NWPX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 6.92 million shares or 3.99% less from 7.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Group One Trading Ltd Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Heartland Inc invested 0.83% of its portfolio in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). 18,623 are held by Morgan Dempsey Cap Management Lc. Dorsey Wright And Associate has 330 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Wilshire Securities Mngmt owns 210,117 shares. Legal And General Grp Inc Public Limited Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 15,004 shares or 0% of the stock. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon holds 0% in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) or 49,804 shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) for 2,358 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0% invested in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) for 42,780 shares. D E Shaw And reported 77,598 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 9,266 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 2,025 shares. First LP has invested 0% in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Foundry Ltd Co invested in 0.26% or 273,520 shares.

