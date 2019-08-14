Northwest Investment Counselors Stake in Apple (AAPL) Has Increased as Stock Price Rose; Viacom (Cl B) (VIAB) Shareholder Leuthold Group Increased Stake

Northwest Investment Counselors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 12.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc bought 2,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 22,695 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31 million, up from 20,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $916.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $202.75. About 32.01 million shares traded or 20.73% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/04/2018 – Apple has gone green; 25/04/2018 – Trump and Apple CEO Cook meet at White House with trade the focus; 27/03/2018 – Tech companies, like Amazon, Apple and IBM, all cover the surgery; 09/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple plans to sell video subscriptions through TV app- Bloomberg; 14/05/2018 – APPLE: USERS MAY BE UNABLE TO USE SOME SERVICES AT ICLOUD.COM; 02/05/2018 – Apple caps tech revival and spurs Wall St to rethink pessimism; 23/04/2018 – Cult of Mac: Apple cuts HomePod orders by more than half; 13/03/2018 – The Daily Voice: Apple supplier Wistron secures land to build new site in southern India; 24/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook Calls for More Regulations on Data Privacy; 12/04/2018 – VirnetX: Jury Finds Apple Willfully Infringed on Patents

Leuthold Group Llc increased its stake in Viacom Inc. (Cl B) (VIAB) by 47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc bought 58,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The hedge fund held 181,464 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.09 million, up from 123,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc. (Cl B) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.52% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $26.72. About 18.49 million shares traded or 391.47% up from the average. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 11/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Shari Redstone likely to fire Moonves as head of CBS if no deal with Viacom; 11/04/2018 – Shari Redstone is reportedly ‘likely’ to fire Les Moonves as head of CBS if the Viacom merger falls through; 05/03/2018 – VIACOM: JUST MADE FIRST MOBILE DEAL FOR PARAMOUNT PLUS SERVICE; 10/04/2018 – `Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ Scores Highest Rated Series Premiere in MTV History on Live+3; 16/05/2018 – Redstone family say CBS plan ‘invalid’ as courtroom showdown looms; 03/04/2018 – CBS Said to Make Lowball Offer for Viacom (Video); 24/04/2018 – VIA: Viacom Renews and Expands Snapchat Deal, Plans New Shows From MTV, BET, Comedy Central; 14/05/2018 – CBS sues Shari Redstone in bid to stop Viacom merger; 18/05/2018 – The issues stem from Redstone’s efforts to try to reunite CBS with Viacom on terms rejected by Moonves; 09/04/2018 – CBS Investor Says Viacom Deal Not ‘Optimal’ in Letter to Board (Video)

More notable recent Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Viacom Inc. 2019 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Viacom (VIA) Reports Acquisition of Paws Inc., Including Rights to ‘Garfield’ and ‘US Acres’ Franchises – StreetInsider.com” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “CBS Stock: Broadcasting Circling the Drain – Investorplace.com” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Could a CBS-Viacom Merger Create a New Streaming Giant? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60 billion and $743.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Medical Holdings Corpor (NYSE:SEM) by 36,473 shares to 203,839 shares, valued at $2.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,488 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,193 shares, and cut its stake in Proshares Short Russell2000.