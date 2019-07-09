Northwest Investment Counselors Raised Apple (AAPL) Position by $472,689; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Value Rose, Regal Investment Advisors Has Increased Its Position

Northwest Investment Counselors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 12.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc bought 2,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,695 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31M, up from 20,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $925.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $201.05. About 16.61M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/05/2018 – Apple sows seeds of next market swing; 19/03/2018 – Apple to develop MicroLED displays in-house, sources say; 17/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 05/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Apple could release new high-end headphones this year; 01/05/2018 – Apple Services Revenue Growth Outshines Other Segments; 25/04/2018 – Daimler joins China’s Responsible Cobalt Initiative; 02/04/2018 – Zuckerberg strikes back at Apple boss; 09/04/2018 – Tech group urges U.S. to recruit allies to take on China, not tariffs; 27/03/2018 – ldentiv Launches iOS Smart Card Reader Designed for OtterBox uniVERSE Case System and Apple iPhone and iPad; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Winslow Large Growth Adds GoDaddy, Exits Apple

Regal Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 7.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc bought 4,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,088 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.54M, up from 56,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $374.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $141.15. About 2.76 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $8.00 TO $8.20; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 15/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Adds Aptiv, Cuts J&J, Buys More Netflix: 13F; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA:FARXIGA STUDY MET PRIMARY,SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Asks Judge to Slap Cancer Warning Label on Baby Powder; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson, Be The Match, and DoSomething.org Team Up With Duo Ayo & Teo For Give a Spit About Cancer Campaign; 12/04/2018 – Socrates Health Solutions, Developer of Socrates Companion™ Noninvasive Blood Glucose Self-Monitoring Device, Announces Expanded Role of John Maynard; 17/04/2018 – JNJ RESTRUCTURING DRIVEN BY NEW TECHNOLOGY FOR NEWER PRODUCTS; 24/05/2018 – J&J JANSSEN SUES DR. REDDY’S, LAURUS OVER PREZISTA PATENTS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sageworth Tru accumulated 0.02% or 902 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited holds 639,062 shares. Gluskin Sheff And Assocs Inc holds 0.03% or 2,925 shares in its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability stated it has 5.16% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rosenbaum Jay D invested in 3.43% or 9,553 shares. Baltimore owns 65,764 shares. 7.65M were accumulated by Clearbridge Ltd Liability Corp. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corporation holds 2.6% or 474,785 shares. Financial Bank Of Stockton invested 2.4% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Century Cos accumulated 2.57% or 13.35 million shares. Sterneck Limited Liability Corp holds 8.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 48,301 shares. The Illinois-based North Star Investment Mngmt Corp has invested 2.2% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Coldstream Capital Mngmt accumulated 81,770 shares. Riverbridge Limited Liability Corp stated it has 16,987 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Hamel has invested 4.11% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Stock Market News: Boeing Loses an Order; iPhone Fears Sink Apple – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/11/2019: CREE, AVGO, AAPL, ACLS, MSFT, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 06/21/2019: RHT, QCOM, AAPL, FB, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Up Next: July Earnings – Live Trading News” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Sensor Tower Data Implies Apple (AAPL) App Store Growth Accelerated from March – Morgan Stanley – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66M and $491.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 32,226 shares to 200 shares, valued at $56,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (Call) (NYSE:PEP) by 11,954 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) (EEM).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dividend Growth 50: Oh Deere Me, This Portfolio’s Income Just Keeps Plowing Ahead – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Profitconfidential.com published: “Alteryx Inc: Stock Up 98%, Blowing Past Aggressive 2019 Stock Forecast; Remains Bullish – Profit Confidential” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Stocks That Should Be Every Young Investorâ€™s First Choice – Investorplace.com” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Small-Cap Biotech Stocks That Soared Last Week – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 01, 2019.