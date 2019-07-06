Northwest Investment Counselors Position in Fair Isaac (FICO) Has Decreased as Valuation Rose; Oasis Petroleum (Call) (OAS) Shareholder Columbia Pacific Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.89 Million as Stock Value Declined

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc (Call) (OAS) by 86.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc sold 314,199 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $302,000, down from 364,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oasis Petroleum Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.67B market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $5.19. About 6.44 million shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 53.47% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.90% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 02/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 15/05/2018 – Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Buys 1.1% of Oasis Petroleum; 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13 FROM $9; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA REPORTED IN ERROR; 26/04/2018 – Oslo Asset Asa Buys New 1.1% Position in Oasis Petroleum; 30/04/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM IN AMENDED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $18; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors Buys 1.8% of Oasis Petroleum; 13/04/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $11; 20/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15

Northwest Investment Counselors Llc decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc sold 1,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,076 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, down from 6,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $332.43. About 169,328 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 62.85% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 21/03/2018 – Basisbank Will Manage Risk and Accelerate Digital Transformation with FICO Technology; 14/03/2018 – FICO’s Lock on Mortgage Credit Scores Comes Under Fire; 12/04/2018 – FICO Survey: Digital Financing for Auto Loans is Still in Its Infancy with Only 10% Global Market Adoption; 26/04/2018 – FICO Announces Earnings of $1.03 per Share for Second Quarter Fiscal 2018; 11/04/2018 – FICO Welcomes Amazon Web Services (AWS) to FICO World as Platinum Sponsor; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC 2Q ADJ EPS $1.54, EST. $1.37; 30/05/2018 – Raiffeisen Bank Will Accelerate Digital Transformation with FICO Platform; 30/04/2018 – S&P Expects Fair Isaac to Generate Strong Free Operating Cash Flow; 06/03/2018 – FICO Cybersecurity Insurance Dashboard Gives Underwriters Powerful Modeling and Analysis Tools; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Resignation Result of Begor’s Appointment as CEO of Equifax Inc

Analysts await Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.05 EPS, down 50.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.1 per share. OAS’s profit will be $16.10M for 25.95 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by Oasis Petroleum Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -350.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 35 investors sold OAS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 291.58 million shares or 9.87% more from 265.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens Mgmt LP invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Alliancebernstein Lp reported 10.06M shares stake. First Mercantile Tru owns 17,630 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Cambridge Investment Research Advsr invested 0% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Guinness Atkinson Asset holds 0.19% or 41,000 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 0% or 99,403 shares. 336,121 were reported by Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Ellington Group Incorporated Lc owns 497,208 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Australia, Australia-based fund reported 22,800 shares. Qs Investors Limited invested in 21,021 shares. Deprince Race And Zollo holds 0% or 19,500 shares in its portfolio. Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 375,362 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 215 shares. Paloma Prtn Mngmt Com stated it has 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 610,960 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc, which manages about $910.93M and $43.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lilis Energy Inc by 637,305 shares to 948,915 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oasis Petroleum Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Oasis Petroleum, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oasis Petroleum To Generate Free Cash Flows At $45 Oil – Seeking Alpha” on March 15, 2019. More interesting news about Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “OASIS PETROLEUM INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Oasis Petroleum Inc. – OAS – PRNewswire” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Opko Health Inc. (OPK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold FICO shares while 96 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 21.79 million shares or 8.04% less from 23.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Management reported 6,858 shares. Prelude Cap Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Principal Fincl Group Inc Incorporated Inc reported 295,801 shares. Raymond James has 0% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 1,228 shares. The Delaware-based Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Blair William & Company Il accumulated 13,789 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 70 shares. State Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 124,443 shares. King Luther Capital invested 0% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.03% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Moreover, Signaturefd Lc has 0% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 75 shares. Oppenheimer Asset reported 2,668 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bb&T stated it has 0% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP invested 0.03% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Qs Lc accumulated 10,855 shares.

More notable recent Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “FICO Announces Winners of Inaugural xML Challenge – PRNewswire” published on January 31, 2019, Fool.com published: “5 Companies That Pass the â€œSnapâ€ Test – The Motley Fool” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “24 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: November 01, 2018.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $10.14 million activity. Wehmann James M sold $1.95 million worth of stock. Scadina Mark R sold $2.32M worth of stock. Leonard Michael S also sold $470,767 worth of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) on Friday, February 8. $1.91 million worth of stock was sold by Wells Stuart on Tuesday, January 22.