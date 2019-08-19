Northwest Investment Counselors Lowered Its Stake in Fair Isaac (FICO) by $343,899 as Share Value Rose; Adirondack Research & Management Increased Its Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) Holding

Adirondack Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) by 14.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc bought 113,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.15% . The institutional investor held 897,821 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.21M, up from 784,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Southwestern Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.94% or $0.125 during the last trading session, reaching $1.925. About 6.24M shares traded. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 56.09% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 11/05/2018 – River & Mercantile Adds Southwestern Energy, Cuts McKesson: 13F; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Southwestern Energy Rating Reflects Increasing Production; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 02/04/2018 – Southwestern Energy at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Southwestern Energy’s Cfr To Ba2; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Exits Southwestern Energy, Cuts XL Group; 08/05/2018 – Towle Buys New 1.1% Position in Southwestern Energy; 19/04/2018 – Fisher Asset Buys New 1.2% Position in Southwestern Energy

Northwest Investment Counselors Llc decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc sold 1,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 5,076 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, down from 6,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $348.62. About 75,420 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 18/04/2018 – FICO Amplifies Financial Crime Protection with New Suite of Solutions; 22/05/2018 – Statnett Optimizes Norway’s Electricity with FICO Analytics; 04/04/2018 – FICO to Lead Financial Inclusion Track at Lendlt USA 2018; 27/04/2018 – FICO Delivers Mission Critical Artificial Intelligence in the Cloud; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Resignation Result of Begor’s Appointment as CEO of Equifax Inc; 11/04/2018 – FICO Survey: 70% of APAC Banks Will Use Al in Collections and Recovery by 2019; 30/04/2018 – S&P Expects Fair Isaac to Generate Strong Free Operating Cash Flow; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Eva Manolis Elected as a Director of the Company; 06/03/2018 – AI Innovator Sebastian Thrun and Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov to Headline FICO World 2018; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong 2Q Results — Market Mover

Since August 9, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $238,500 activity. The insider Way William J bought $191,000.

More notable recent Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Southwestern Energy sees higher production, lower capex in 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on February 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Southwestern Energy: Buy When There Is Blood In The Streets – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Before You Buy Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN), Consider Its Volatility – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

