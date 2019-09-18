Northwest Investment Counselors Lowered Its Federated Invs Pa (FII) Position by $560,736; Shares Rose; Bernzott Capital Advisors Trimmed Its Position in Verint Systems (VRNT) as Shares Declined

Northwest Investment Counselors Llc decreased its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (FII) by 28.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc sold 17,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.85% . The institutional investor held 43,543 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.42 million, down from 61,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc who had been investing in Federated Invs Inc Pa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $32.27. About 354,300 shares traded. Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) has risen 43.54% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FII News: 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC – FEDERATED’S EQUITY ASSETS WERE $64.0 BLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN $0.8 BLN; 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – CERTAIN MEMBERS OF HERMES’ MANAGEMENT WILL HOLD AN AGGREGATE 10.5 PERCENT INTEREST IN HERMES; 24/05/2018 – Federated Investors’ Bakhshian Sees Two More Fed Hikes This Year (Video); 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 2.5% Position in uniQure NV; 13/04/2018 – Federated: Hermes’ Headquarters Will Remain in London, Operating as a Subsidiary of Federated Investors; 20/04/2018 – FII Tech Growth Invests in SECO; 18/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Mueller Industries, Senior Housing Properties Trust, Federated Investors, Midstates Pet; 06/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $32; 15/03/2018 – Month-End Portfolio Data Now Available for Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund; 26/04/2018 – Federated Investors Total Manager Assets Were $392.2B at March 31, Up 8% From a Year Earlie

Bernzott Capital Advisors decreased its stake in Verint Systems (VRNT) by 16.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors sold 85,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.71% . The institutional investor held 434,853 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.39 million, down from 519,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Verint Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $45.55. About 455,656 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 08/03/2018 – Verint Announces Details for Investor Day on May 14, 2018; 06/03/2018 Verint Experts Share Insights This Month on the Power of Automation and Workforce Engagement to Create Competitive Advantage; 28/03/2018 – VERINT 4Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. $1; 29/05/2018 – CNBC: Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group in $1 billion deal; 04/04/2018 – Verint Introduces Facial Recognition Technology Built for Real-World Environments; 28/05/2018 – Verint Systems Inc. in Talks to Buy Israeli Cyber Surveillance Company NSO Group for $1 Bln; 07/05/2018 – Verint Addresses Digital Customer Engagement, GDPR, Automation and More During Events Throughout the Month; 29/05/2018 – Verint Presents “Customer Engagement Excellence Awards” to Holland America Line and Navy Federal Credit Union; 29/05/2018 – Verint is said to be in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group in $1 billion deal; 03/04/2018 – Verint Delivers Modern, Enhanced Surveillance and Fraud Investigation Solutions to Prominent Financial Institutions

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 16 investors sold FII shares while 85 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 74.82 million shares or 0.12% less from 74.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 971,206 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 91,604 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 69,788 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Moreover, Stratos Wealth Prtnrs has 0.12% invested in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 82,088 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 9.40 million are owned by Vanguard Inc. Rodgers Brothers Incorporated holds 0.6% or 66,165 shares in its portfolio. Baystate Wealth invested 0% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% of its portfolio in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). 173 were reported by Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Incorporated Inc invested in 0.01% or 781,252 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth accumulated 7,330 shares. Wedge Cap L Lp Nc owns 10,986 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Riverhead Ltd reported 11,700 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Federated Investors, Inc. Appoints Martin Jarzebowski as Director of Responsible Investing – PRNewswire” on August 27, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund Announces Tender Offer for Auction Market Preferred Shares – PRNewswire” published on September 18, 2019, Pehub.com published: “Federated Investors taps Jarzebowski as director of responsible investing – PE Hub” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Federated Investors Inc (FII) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Federated Investors: A Quality Trap? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 24, 2019.

Analysts await Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 10.17% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.59 per share. FII’s profit will be $65.79 million for 12.41 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Federated Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.84% EPS growth.

More notable recent Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Momo (MOMO) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Do Verint Systems Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:VRNT) Returns On Capital Compare To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For September 4, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Focus On Improving This Fundamental Metric? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 13, 2019.