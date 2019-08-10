Northwest Investment Counselors Lowered Its Fair Isaac (FICO) Holding by $343,899 as Share Value Rose; Enbridge (ENB) Shareholder Guardian Capital Advisors LP Increased Its Holding by $645,771

Northwest Investment Counselors Llc decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc sold 1,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 5,076 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, down from 6,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $365.16. About 148,492 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 27/04/2018 – FICO Delivers Mission Critical Artificial Intelligence in the Cloud; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Rev $1.02B; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for Identifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 26/04/2018 – FICO Announces Earnings of $1.03 per Share for Second Quarter Fiscal 2018; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP FICO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.15, REV VIEW $996.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Statnett Optimizes Norway’s Electricity with FICO Analytics; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.38, EST. $6.15; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Eva Manolis Elected as a Director of the Company; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.47; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP EPS $6.38

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp bought 13,179 shares as the company's stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 348,295 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.31M, up from 335,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $33.81. About 2.51M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold FICO shares while 96 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 21.79 million shares or 8.04% less from 23.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Gp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 9,400 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Northwest Invest Counselors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.53% or 5,076 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 45,445 shares or 0.03% of the stock. The Missouri-based Finance Counselors has invested 0.01% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Tocqueville Asset Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 1,500 shares. Moreover, Pnc Fincl Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Credit Agricole S A owns 17,343 shares. Profund Limited Liability Com reported 3,007 shares. Glenmede Tru Na reported 0% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Regions Fincl reported 10 shares stake. Northern Tru reported 261,451 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 21,277 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Mason Street Advsr stated it has 15,459 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio reported 1,426 shares.

