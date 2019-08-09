Northwest Investment Counselors Lowered Its Fair Isaac (FICO) Holding as Shares Rose; Wealthtrust Axiom Cut Its Holding in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by $397,062 as Stock Value Declined

Wealthtrust Axiom Llc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc sold 3,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 23,671 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07M, down from 26,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.47B market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $113.97. About 4.74M shares traded or 15.55% up from the average. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 23/04/2018 – LILLY, INCYTE DRUG WINS FDA ADVISORY PANEL BACKING FOR LOW DOSE; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-Eli Lilly lures Bain, Advent on animal-health business sale- Bloomberg; 20/04/2018 – Lilly Previously Announced That Cyramza Trial Met Primary Endpoint of Investigator-Assisted Progression-Free Survival; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO LLY.N FY2018 REV VIEW $23.40 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/04/2018 – Eli Lilly And Company – Form 10-K; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO LLY.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $4.52 TO $4.62; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly beats earnings expectations, boosts outlook after regulatory setback; 06/03/2018 – BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, LILLY EXPAND PROGRAM FOR JARDIANCE; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Barrels into Psoriatic Arthritis, Leaving Lilly’s Recently Launched Taltz in its Wake, According to a Recently Published Study from Spherix Global Insights

Northwest Investment Counselors Llc decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc sold 1,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 5,076 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, down from 6,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.95% or $17.36 during the last trading session, reaching $368.17. About 251,222 shares traded or 14.86% up from the average. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.47; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Mark W. Begor Resigns From Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Net $32.3M; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 07/03/2018 – FICO Data: 10 Percent More Debit Cards Were Compromised in U.S. Last Year; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.38, EST. $6.15; 04/04/2018 – FICO to Lead Financial Inclusion Track at Lendlt USA 2018; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Rev $1.02B; 11/04/2018 – FICO Welcomes Amazon Web Services (AWS) to FICO World as Platinum Sponsor; 11/04/2018 – FICO Survey: 70% of APAC Banks Will Use Al in Collections and Recovery by 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Investment Counselors Incorporated holds 1,882 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. North Point Port Managers Oh stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Citadel Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 3.67M shares. The New York-based Amalgamated Fincl Bank has invested 0.39% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Princeton Strategies Limited Liability Company has invested 0.36% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Sarasin And Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership reported 26,213 shares stake. Oakworth Capital Incorporated holds 6,335 shares. Curbstone Finance Mngmt Corporation reported 13,276 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Cibc Markets owns 0.16% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 270,835 shares. Motco holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 45,587 shares. American Economic Planning Group Adv accumulated 0.1% or 2,425 shares. Evermay Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Wespac Limited Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 19,935 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Company reported 724,654 shares.

Wealthtrust Axiom Llc, which manages about $614.70M and $281.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbre Clarion Global Real Est (IGR) by 61,614 shares to 383,326 shares, valued at $2.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $128.51 million activity. The insider LILLY ENDOWMENT INC sold 200,000 shares worth $25.35 million.

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Lilly (LLY) Presents Post-Hoc Analyses of Phase 3 Pivotal Studies of Emgality – StreetInsider.com” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should Investors Know About Eli Lilly and Company’s (NYSE:LLY) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Lilly’s Verzenio® (abemaciclib) Significantly Extended Life in Women with HR+, HER2- Advanced Breast Cancer in MONARCH 2 – PRNewswire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Lilly (LLY) Announces NEJM Publishes Positive Phase 3 Data for Emgality in Episodic Cluster Headache – StreetInsider.com” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pharma Stock Roundup: PFE, MRK, LLY Q2 Earnings, Upjohn-MYL Merger – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold FICO shares while 96 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 21.79 million shares or 8.04% less from 23.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,449 are held by Cap Fund Mngmt. First Republic Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 11,595 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 1,023 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 3,344 shares. Brinker Capital accumulated 867 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has 0.01% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Management Lc has 0.13% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 73,289 shares. D E Shaw & Inc reported 16,988 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 25,329 shares stake. Barclays Public has 34,588 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 2,728 are held by Partner Inv Mgmt Lp. California State Teachers Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 45,401 shares. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 37,843 shares. Meeder Asset Management accumulated 600 shares.

More notable recent Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Think About Buying Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “FICO (FICO) Announces New $250M Stock Repurchase Program – StreetInsider.com” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “What Attributes Make Up A Good Mobile Bank – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Best Practices For Tracking Online Banking Activity – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “FICO to Host Free Consumer Financial Education Event in Washington, DC – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.18 million activity.