Northwest Investment Counselors Lowered Fair Isaac (FICO) Position by $343,899; Stock Price Rose; As Cambrex (CBM) Share Value Rose, American Capital Management Lifted Stake by $3.63 Million

American Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cambrex (CBM) by 14.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc bought 95,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.69% . The institutional investor held 764,238 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.69 million, up from 668,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cambrex for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $41.41. About 209,338 shares traded or 6.58% up from the average. Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) has declined 28.61% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CBM News: 03/05/2018 – Cambrex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Cambrex Corporation to Provide Additional Information Regarding its Environmental, Social and Governance Practices; 03/05/2018 – Cambrex 1Q EPS 72c; 14/05/2018 – Jackson Square Partners Buys New 2.8% Position in Cambrex; 15/05/2018 – Cambrex Completes Pilot Plant Expansion at its High Point, NC Facility; 13/03/2018 – VICORE PHARMA HOLDING AB VICOR.ST – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF MANUFACTURING PROCESS TECHNOLOGY AND ADHERENT IMMATERIAL PROPERTY RIGHTS FROM CAMBREX CORPORATION; 09/03/2018 Cambrex Short-Interest Ratio Rises 132% to 14 Days; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cambrex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBM); 13/03/2018 – Cambrex Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Cambrex 1Q Rev $141.1M

Northwest Investment Counselors Llc decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc sold 1,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 5,076 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, down from 6,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $7.51 during the last trading session, reaching $352.3. About 240,756 shares traded or 11.08% up from the average. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Resignation Result of Begor’s Appointment as CEO of Equifax Inc; 18/04/2018 – FICO Amplifies Financial Crime Protection with New Suite of Solutions; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.38, EST. $6.15; 21/03/2018 – Basisbank Will Manage Risk and Accelerate Digital Transformation with FICO Technology; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong 2Q Results — Market Mover; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q EPS $1.03; 30/04/2018 – FICO OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Rev $257.9M; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Net $140M; 06/03/2018 Al Innovator Sebastian Thrun and Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov to Headline FICO World 2018

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $5.13 million activity. Wehmann James M had sold 5,001 shares worth $1.15M. 5,000 shares valued at $1.18 million were sold by Huyard Wayne Elliot on Monday, February 11. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $2.32 million was sold by Scadina Mark R.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold FICO shares while 96 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 21.79 million shares or 8.04% less from 23.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman Company holds 221 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr invested in 27 shares or 0% of the stock. Brown Advisory holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 219,106 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Stifel Fincl accumulated 3,491 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard owns 2.65 million shares. Banbury Lc holds 9.77% or 124,404 shares. Wetherby Asset Management holds 2,100 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 1,335 shares. 215 were reported by First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.01% or 483 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement has 0.03% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). California-based Globeflex Cap LP has invested 0.58% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Aqr Capital Limited Liability Co holds 0.09% or 309,685 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Management invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.47, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold CBM shares while 64 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 32.32 million shares or 7.64% less from 34.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Capital has invested 0% in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM). Stifel Financial Corp holds 0.02% or 139,106 shares. 1,700 were accumulated by Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation. Gemmer Asset Management owns 139 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Baldwin Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.06% stake. State Street reported 984,241 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cwm Ltd Com owns 52,096 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Scout Invs Incorporated stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM). Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 44,860 shares or 0% of the stock. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 12,997 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 6,900 are owned by South Dakota Inv Council. Moreover, Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM). The Nebraska-based Ameritas Inv Inc has invested 0% in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM). Vanguard Grp accumulated 3.46M shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Lc owns 22,882 shares.

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 2,616 shares to 822,689 shares, valued at $112.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Factset Research System (NYSE:FDS) by 3,289 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 270,150 shares, and cut its stake in Liveramp Holdings.