Northwest Investment Counselors Lifted Position in Apple (AAPL); Timber Hill Increases Stake in Prospect Capital (PSEC)

Timber Hill Llc increased its stake in Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) by 163.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Hill Llc bought 52,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 32,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Hill Llc who had been investing in Prospect Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.71. About 957,517 shares traded. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has risen 1.96% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors Buys 1.1% of Limelight Networks; 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL REPORTS OFFERING OF CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 18/05/2018 – Prospect Cap Announces Issuance of $103.5 M of 4.95% Convertible Notes Due 2022; 18/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Issuance of $103.5 Million of 4.95% Convertible Notes due 2022; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors LLC Exits Position in Atlas Financial; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors Buys New 1.4% Position in QuinStreet; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CO’S CREDIT FACILITY; 09/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL 3Q INVESTMENT EPS 19C, EST. 18C; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Public Offering of Convertible Notes due 2022; 22/03/2018 – Prospect Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Northwest Investment Counselors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 12.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc bought 2,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,695 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31 million, up from 20,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $940.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $204.5. About 16.87M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/04/2018 – BMCC FIRST COLLEGE IN CUNY SYSTEM TO OFFER APPLE’S EVERYONE CAN CODE CURRICULUM; 24/04/2018 – AMS Is Latest Apple iPhone Casualty: Keep the Faith, Says Bernstein — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook will meet Donald Trump today; 03/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and former Google chief business officer Omid Kordestani were some of the first to offer their support; 29/03/2018 – DigiTimes: Visual Photonics VCSEL epi wafer pending Apple validation; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q iPhone Rev $38.03B; 06/04/2018 – Apple says repeal of U.S. EPA carbon plan would threaten investments; 04/04/2018 – Apple reportedly working on iPhone with curved screen and touchless gesture control; 28/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Apple focuses on creativity in education at its spring product launch event; 18/04/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple said to plan a ‘Netflix for news’ in latest services push

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Friday Apple Rumors: 2019 13-Inch MacBook Pro Teardown Reveals Changes – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apple Revamps MacBook Lineup Ahead of Back-to-School Shopping Season – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 06/21/2019: RHT, QCOM, AAPL, FB, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “CNBC’s ‘Trading Nation’ Weighs In On Apple’s Recent Run – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Apple (AAPL) Likely to Launch 5G-Supported iPhones in 2020 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clark Estates Ny has 1.92% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Com invested 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Northcoast Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 127,256 shares or 1.58% of all its holdings. Daiwa Grp Incorporated Inc holds 261,486 shares. Kessler Group Lc holds 19,069 shares or 3.62% of its portfolio. Opus Cap Gp Limited owns 4,858 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Bartlett Com Ltd Com holds 444,615 shares. Massachusetts Ma owns 7.89M shares. Hollencrest Cap Mngmt reported 32,408 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. The British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.91% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Inspirion Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.24% stake. Moreover, Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Lp has 1.49% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 94,963 shares. Df Dent And invested in 0.12% or 31,745 shares. Hl Fincl Service Limited Liability Com holds 4.59% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.57M shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability invested 2.28% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “4 Stocks That Could Hike Dividends In April – Nasdaq” on March 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Prospect Capital +1.5% after fiscal Q3 NII beats – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Prospect Capital Corporation: This 6.875% Baby Bond Has Begun Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” on December 15, 2018. More interesting news about Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Prospect Capital: A 10% Yield Focused On Risk-Adjusted Returns – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Insider Weekends: Brother-Sister Duo Purchase Shares Of First Citizens BancShares – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.