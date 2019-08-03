Northwest Investment Counselors Increases Position in Apple (AAPL); Sei Investments Co (SEIC) Market Value Rose While Rk Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position by $432,796

Northwest Investment Counselors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 12.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc bought 2,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 22,695 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31M, up from 20,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $922.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86M shares traded or 51.65% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/05/2018 – Tap Systems Introduces Support for Apple’s VoiceOver Screen Reader; 01/05/2018 – COOK: HEALTH IS AN AREA OF ‘MAJOR STRATEGIC THRUST’ FOR APPLE; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Dutch Rmbs Notes To Be Issued By Green Apple 2018-1 Nhg B.V; 02/05/2018 – Cramer applauds Apple’s emerging razor-razorblade model: This could be ‘huge’; 17/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple plans to integrate recently acquired magazine app Texture into Apple News and debut its own premium…; 05/04/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Blitz, Apple’s Big Returns, Cheers for Tencent — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – Apple’s Battery Issues Reveal Deeper Problems: Fully Charged; 04/05/2018 – Apple is one of the few tech companies that fits Warren Buffet’s investment model; 19/03/2018 – Christian Post: MacBook 2018 Specs Rumors: Apple Shifting to Using Oxide With Second Model?; 25/05/2018 – A U.S. jury has ruled that Samsung should pay $539 million to Apple for copying patented smartphone features. The jury had been deliberating the latest case since last week

Rk Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) by 14.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc sold 8,323 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.93% . The institutional investor held 50,929 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66M, down from 59,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sei Investments Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $57.67. About 397,970 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 1.29% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 25/04/2018 – SEI INVESTMENTS CO – QTRLY REVENUES $405.6 MLN, UP 13%; 03/04/2018 – SEI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Something curious between SEI Investments Co. and the SEC (published 18-Jan) $SEIC; 14/05/2018 – Bremer Bank Adopts SEI Wealth Platform; 30/05/2018 – SEI Adds $3.5 B in New OCIO Assets in Six Mos; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Net $139.8M; 29/05/2018 – SEI’s Codify Continues Exploration of Cutting-Edge RegTech and LegTech Applications; 03/05/2018 – SEI Adds New Solutions Director to Bolster UK Private Banking Team; 30/05/2018 – SEI Adds $3.5 Billion in New OCIO Assets in Six Months; 07/03/2018 – SEI & SYNECHRON JOIN FORCES FOR BLOCKCHAIN UTILIZATION

Analysts await SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 3.75% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.8 per share. SEIC’s profit will be $125.36M for 17.37 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by SEI Investments Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.22% EPS growth.

Rk Asset Management Llc, which manages about $126.17 million and $104.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Natl Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 80,768 shares to 131,368 shares, valued at $7.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold SEIC shares while 110 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 102.76 million shares or 3.62% less from 106.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Grp Incorporated Limited owns 3,600 shares. Southernsun Asset Ltd Llc accumulated 171,763 shares. Capital Impact Advsr Ltd Company invested 0.44% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Private Advisor Group Inc Incorporated Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 12,106 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 56,677 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Stifel invested 0% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Northwestern Mutual Wealth accumulated 468 shares. Kbc Grp Nv holds 0.01% or 14,024 shares in its portfolio. 301,463 were reported by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp invested 0.06% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Westpac Corp owns 9,015 shares. Parametric Assoc Ltd Llc invested in 0.02% or 400,492 shares. Wellington Shields & Ltd Liability invested in 12,000 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested in 0% or 955 shares. Haverford owns 7,500 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $425,256 activity. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $75,165 was made by WITHROW WAYNE on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peninsula Asset Mgmt owns 2.1% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 15,335 shares. Intersect Capital Ltd Com reported 50,269 shares. First Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Investment Services holds 2.56% or 30,633 shares. 17,874 were reported by Farmers Fincl Bank. Stratos Wealth Prns holds 1.96% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 229,803 shares. Wealthquest holds 1% or 13,973 shares in its portfolio. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Lc has 8,060 shares. Skylands Capital holds 317,200 shares or 8.33% of its portfolio. Johnson Inv Counsel accumulated 2.9% or 714,235 shares. Braun Stacey Associates reported 253,757 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.36% or 1.39 million shares. Essex Ser has 62,661 shares. Nebraska-based Westchester Inc has invested 5.84% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 24.98 million shares. Horizon Invests Ltd Liability Com owns 17,729 shares.

