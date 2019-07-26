Northwest Investment Counselors Holds Stake in Apple (AAPL); Ansys (ANSS) Position Held by King Luther Capital Management Corp

Northwest Investment Counselors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 12.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc bought 2,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,695 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31M, up from 20,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $957.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $208.02. About 11.16M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/04/2018 – An opening price below $169 would still mark a year-to-date decline for Apple, though; 23/03/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO PLAN NEW LOW-COST IPADS FOR EVENT TUESDAY; 23/04/2018 – EU launches in-depth probe into Apple’s purchase of Shazam; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: I personally believe there is a lot more right about public education than there is wrong. #RevolutionCHI; 11/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg was ready to slam Apple if Congress asked him about Tim Cook’s privacy comments; 24/05/2018 – The firm’s analyst predicts the company’s services segment will represent 67 percent of Apple’s sale growth in the next five years; 03/04/2018 – BMCC FIRST COLLEGE IN CUNY SYSTEM TO OFFER APPLE’S EVERYONE CAN CODE CURRICULUM; 27/03/2018 – Apple Unveils Everyone Can Create Curriculum to Spark Student Creativity; 05/03/2018 – Apple could increase MacBook sales volume with a lower-priced MacBook Air; 26/03/2018 – DailySource: Apple, IBM execs call for stiffer data rules. (USA TODAY) Video:

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 61.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought 2,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,083 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, up from 3,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $213.59. About 91,957 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 11.97% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 04/05/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $160; 07/05/2018 – Ansys at MUFG Securities Corporate Access Day Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q EPS 98c; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE OPTIS; 30/05/2018 – Ansys Presenting at Berenberg Design Software Conference Jun 13; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Net $84.3M; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS: CONDITIONS TO LAWTRUST ACQUISITION TO BE MET BY END MAY; 06/04/2018 – Ansys CEO Ajei S. Gopal 2017 Total Compensation $10.3M; 19/04/2018 – DJ ANSYS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANSS); 19/04/2018 – ANSYS Additive Manufacturing Solutions Transform Aerospace and Defense, Biotech and Automotive Industries

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Patten Patten Incorporated Tn has 314,589 shares for 6.55% of their portfolio. Swift Run Cap Ltd Liability Com reported 0.33% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Stone Ridge Asset Ltd has invested 1.89% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus, a Australia-based fund reported 586,510 shares. Baillie Gifford owns 139,347 shares. Cypress Asset Inc Tx accumulated 60,340 shares. Consolidated Gp Ltd Company holds 3.48% or 36,757 shares in its portfolio. Covington Invest Advsrs Inc has 33,451 shares for 2.15% of their portfolio. Lockheed Martin stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Nottingham Advisors has invested 0.12% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). South State Corporation owns 114,974 shares for 2.25% of their portfolio. Gfs Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 6.16% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fort Point Partners Ltd Liability Co owns 22,507 shares or 1.87% of their US portfolio. River & Mercantile Asset Llp owns 55,640 shares. Burke And Herbert Retail Bank And Tru Company, a Virginia-based fund reported 18,207 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eulav Asset accumulated 200,300 shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt invested in 0.05% or 173,664 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 155,988 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Alliancebernstein LP invested in 597,653 shares. Colony Grp Lc reported 0.11% stake. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 7,223 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Qs Invsts Limited Liability has 0% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 2,187 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 0.06% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 27,181 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn accumulated 0.01% or 1,488 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). North Point Portfolio Managers Oh invested in 4.21% or 121,230 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 9,580 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association stated it has 43,149 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 9,421 shares.

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93B and $13.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 4,580 shares to 64,255 shares, valued at $11.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 29,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,000 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $601,060 activity.