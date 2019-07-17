Northwest Investment Counselors Holds Holding in Apple (AAPL); As Centurylink Com (CTL) Stock Declined, Shareholder Capwealth Advisors Has Increased Stake

Northwest Investment Counselors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 12.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc bought 2,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,695 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31M, up from 20,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $940.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $204.5. About 16.87M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 28/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has slashed its Apple iPhone sales estimates for the first two quarters of the year; 07/03/2018 – Apple To Ship Revamped iPad Pro in June Q, Says Rosenblatt — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – AppleInsider: Grading the rumors — assessing #Apple’s possible releases at the Chicago event on March 27; 11/04/2018 – Apple’s Stumbling HomePod Isn’t the Hot Seller Company Wanted; 20/03/2018 – Apple grabs two-year lead in 3D sensing race; 19/03/2018 – Startup Affirm Creates Apple Pay Credit Card Without the Plastic; 07/03/2018 – AppleInsider: Rumor: Apple working on cheaper HomePod for launch this year; 07/03/2018 – 9to5Mac: Golf Plus Apple Watch app aims to replace expensive golf swing analyzer gear; 25/04/2018 – Novartis’ digital drive continues with eye-disease app; 21/05/2018 – APPLE COMMENTS ON ISSUE IN ADDING CARDS IN APPLE PAY

Capwealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc Com (CTL) by 6.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc bought 114,389 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.91M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.89M, up from 1.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $12.16. About 9.15M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 28/03/2018 – Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston Of Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” Headline ACE Comic Con Seattle At The WaMu Theater & CenturyLink Field Event Center; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 05/04/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.0%; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Rev $5.95B; 27/03/2018 – CenturyLink Controller David D. Cole to Step Down April 8; 05/05/2018 – About an hour after the doors at CenturyLink Center in Omaha were opened, there were already hundreds of people in line to get into the exhibit; 22/04/2018 – DJ CenturyLink Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTL); 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 22/03/2018 – Punctuality Key to Telecom In-Home Service Satisfaction, but Performance Gaps Persist, J.D. Power Finds; 29/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK HOLDINGS REPORTS 9.7% STAKE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 sales for $3.05 million activity. 10,000 CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares with value of $109,192 were bought by PERRY HARVEY P. Shares for $196,600 were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL on Wednesday, May 22. CLONTZ STEVEN T also bought $404,250 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares. Another trade for 83,000 shares valued at $991,261 was made by STOREY JEFFREY K on Wednesday, March 6. 16.00 million shares valued at $254.40M were sold by Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd on Wednesday, January 16. Chilton Kevin P. had bought 2,000 shares worth $24,608 on Tuesday, March 12.