Northwest Investment Counselors Holding in Apple (AAPL) Has Increased by $472,689 as Stock Rose; Union Pacific (UNP) Holder Cambridge Advisors Has Trimmed Holding by $365,396

Northwest Investment Counselors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 12.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc bought 2,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,695 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31M, up from 20,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $952.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $207.02. About 12.12 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/05/2018 – Apple is a ‘productive cash machine’ but probably not so innovative now: Chamath Palihapitiya; 21/03/2018 – Hometown Source: State basketball: Rangers scare Apple Valley but ultimately fall, 67-60; 14/03/2018 – France to sue Google, Apple over developer contracts – minister; 23/03/2018 – The creators of Apple Siri built a robot that can dismantle bombs or perform surgery; 17/05/2018 – Tax cut windfall seen lifting U.S. companies’ business investments; 02/04/2018 – Apple Said to Plan Move From Intel to Mac Chips (Video); 08/03/2018 – Sing It Loud: Opal Apples Announces SupercrispiOpalicious Contest, Encouraging Fans to Create Videos Showing their Opal Apple Love with Song; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly taking on Apple’s iPad with a line of low-cost tablets; 12/04/2018 – Companies like Google, Apple and Facebook are signing a relatively new type of deal that supports new U.S. renewable energy projects; 14/05/2018 – TIAA-CREF Adds Aptiv, Exits Baidu, Cuts Apple: 13F

Cambridge Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Advisors Inc sold 2,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,101 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36 million, down from 22,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $173.21. About 1.88M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Rev $5.48B; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PRICING INCREASED 2.75% EX-COAL, INTERMODAL; 10/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $140; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Sinks as `Operational Challenges’ Raise Costs; 26/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN FULTON AND PEORIA COUNTIES, ILL; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL AND COKE WERE DOWN 3 PCT DRIVEN PRIMARILY BY A CONTRACT CHANGE, COUPLED WITH LOWER NATURAL GAS PRICES – CONF CALL; 09/03/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedge L Ltd Partnership Nc accumulated 0.01% or 6,125 shares. Paragon Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 8,867 shares. Vigilant Management Lc holds 127,165 shares. Weik Mngmt invested in 0.69% or 7,400 shares. Hilton Cap Mngmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 20,046 shares. Green Square Lc accumulated 38,969 shares. Archon Ltd accumulated 94,500 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Incorporated, a California-based fund reported 1.01 million shares. Force Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 5.67% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cypress Mgmt Limited Liability Company (Wy) stated it has 7.63% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Torray Limited Liability holds 2.41% or 120,367 shares. Everett Harris & Ca holds 6.03% or 1.22M shares. Barometer Inc holds 0.6% or 27,600 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys, Louisiana-based fund reported 236,500 shares. Stifel has invested 1.97% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inv House Lc has 26,975 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has 0% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 3,434 shares. Aviance Capital Partners Lc reported 0.19% stake. Guyasuta Advsrs reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Palestra Cap Mgmt Lc has 940,040 shares. Fenimore Asset Mngmt reported 1,619 shares. Lone Pine Cap Ltd Liability Company reported 3.31 million shares or 3.24% of all its holdings. First Interstate Bancshares reported 1.68% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Triangle Securities Wealth holds 3,990 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Mathes Incorporated has 1.72% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 20,247 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 192,780 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Moreover, Weatherstone Mgmt has 0.38% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 2,172 shares. Trillium Asset Management Llc invested in 0.1% or 11,742 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands owns 24,800 shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. Mariner Lc reported 0.24% stake.

