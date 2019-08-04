Northwest Investment Counselors Has Upped Apple (AAPL) Holding by $472,689 as Stock Rose; Netflix (NFLX) Holder Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Has Upped Holding by $1.67 Million as Stock Value Declined

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp bought 4,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 176,827 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.05M, up from 172,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $318.83. About 6.28M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 12/03/2018 – NETFLIX MENTIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY CITRON RESEARCH; 08/05/2018 – Daily Mail: BBC goes into battle with Netflix and Amazon ‘as it holds talks with Channel 4 and ITV about teaming up to create a; 11/04/2018 – Netflix Will Not Compete At Cannes Film Festival After Rule Change — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple inks deal to buy the `Netflix of magazines’; 22/05/2018 – Netflix And Music?; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Total International Streaming Memberships 68.3M; 29/03/2018 – NETFLIX IS SAID TO BE CLOSE TO EUROPACORP DEAL: LES ECHOS; 17/04/2018 – Netflix’s latest subscriber growth is just the beginning: Analyst; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: `Tulip Fever’, Harvey Weinstein’s Last Hurrah, Just Snuck Onto Netflix; 09/03/2018 – United Rentals and streaming giant Netflix are the second and third best-performing S&P 500 components since the end of the financial crisis, surging more than 5,500 percent each

Northwest Investment Counselors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 12.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc bought 2,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 22,695 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31 million, up from 20,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $922.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86 million shares traded or 51.11% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/05/2018 – ‘Alexa’ has become a less popular baby name since Amazon launched Echo ‘Siri,’ Apple’s virtual assistant, has never been a popular name; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Jobs; China trade talks and Apple; 26/03/2018 – Techmeme: Since October, Apple has signed 12 TV projects, nine of them “straight-to-series”; sources say the company aims to…; 09/05/2018 – Toyota pours $22bn into R&D as Apple and Google close in; 15/03/2018 – Pricier Than Apple? Xiaomi’s Hot Again, and Investors Could Get Burned; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple plans to launch subscription news service; 15/05/2018 – Greenlight Adds IAC, Exits Chemours, Cuts Apple: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Apple’s Cook Has Pointed Advice for Facebook’s Zuckerberg — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – Buying Goldman, Amex, Selling Altaba, Apple — Barrons.com; 24/05/2018 – APPLE WINS DAMAGES AGAINST SAMSUNG IN RETRIAL OVER PATENTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Look For Netflix To Bounce Back In Q3 – Seeking Alpha" on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Implied Volatility Surging for Netflix (NFLX) Stock Options – Nasdaq" published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "5 Reasons to Buy the Dip In Netflix Stock – Nasdaq" on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Netflix And Software – Seeking Alpha" published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com's news article titled: "Hot Investing Trends Updates: IoT, EV, Streaming Video and Marijuana Legalization – Nasdaq" with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.18 billion and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 186,240 shares to 711,039 shares, valued at $67.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 583,602 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 394,706 shares, and cut its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Apple, GE And More 'Fast Money' Picks For July 31 – Benzinga" on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Apple could miss H2 iPhone estimates – Loop – Seeking Alpha" published on July 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "Apple, Goldman Sachs To Launch Credit Card In August – Benzinga" on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: "In Major Development, Smartphone Sales Fall, Apple Share Disappoints – 24/7 Wall St." published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com's news article titled: "Better Than Feared: Apple Impresses Analysts With iPhone Sales, Return To Hope For China – Benzinga" with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.