Northwest Investment Counselors Has Trimmed Its Fair Isaac (FICO) Position; Archrock (AROC) Shorts Up By 0.52%

Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) had an increase of 0.52% in short interest. AROC’s SI was 1.94M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.52% from 1.93M shares previously. With 754,300 avg volume, 3 days are for Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC)’s short sellers to cover AROC’s short positions. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.52. About 151,077 shares traded. Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) has declined 15.85% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical AROC News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Archrock Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AROC); 09/05/2018 – MiX Telematics and Archrock Share “Essential KPIs all Fleet Managers Need to Track” on Upcoming NAFA Webinar; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES EXTERRAN’S CFR TO BA3, NOTES TO B1; 27/04/2018 – News On Archrock Partners L.P. (APLP) Now Under AROC; 03/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Hospitality Properties Trust, Shell Midstream Partners, Archrock, Phillips 66 Partners; 25/04/2018 – Archrock, Inc. and Archrock Partners, L.P. Announce Stockholder and Unitholder Approval of Merger; 09/05/2018 – MiX Telematics and Archrock Share “Essential KPls all Fleet Managers Need to Track” on Upcoming NAFA Webinar; 03/05/2018 – Archrock 1Q EBITDA $78.7M; 15/05/2018 – Harvest Fund Advisors LLC Exits Position in Archrock; 06/03/2018 – Archrock: Texas Supreme Court Upholds Validity of Heavy Equipment Rules

Northwest Investment Counselors Llc decreased Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) stake by 20% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc sold 1,269 shares as Fair Isaac Corp (FICO)’s stock rose 19.39%. The Northwest Investment Counselors Llc holds 5,076 shares with $1.38 million value, down from 6,345 last quarter. Fair Isaac Corp now has $9.68B valuation. The stock increased 0.39% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $333.73. About 35,759 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 62.85% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong 2Q Results — Market Mover; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.38, EST. $6.15; 30/05/2018 – Raiffeisen Bank Will Accelerate Digital Transformation with FICO Platform; 21/03/2018 – Basisbank Will Manage Risk and Accelerate Digital Transformation with FICO Technology; 12/04/2018 – FICO Survey: Digital Financing for Auto Loans is Still in Its lnfancy with Only 10% Global Market Adoption; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 GAAP EPS $4.47; 12/04/2018 – FICO Survey: Digital Financing for Auto Loans is Still in Its Infancy with Only 10% Global Market Adoption; 18/04/2018 – FICO Amplifies Financial Crime Protection with New Suite of Solutions; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Eva Manolis Elected as a Director of the Company; 06/03/2018 – FICO Cybersecurity Insurance Dashboard Gives Underwriters Powerful Modeling and Analysis Tools

Archrock, Inc. engages in the natural gas contract activities services business in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.37 billion. The firm provides natural gas compression services to clients in the oil and natural gas industry. It has a 30.04 P/E ratio. It also offers aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to clients who own compression equipment.

More notable recent Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Struggling With Its 7.1% Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Archrock, Inc. (AROC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Archrock to acquire Elite Compression for $410M – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Archrock’s Acquisition Is Sensible, But Not Special – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $8.19 million activity. The insider Scadina Mark R sold 10,000 shares worth $2.32M. Leonard Michael S sold 2,000 shares worth $470,767. Shares for $1.18M were sold by Huyard Wayne Elliot. 9,000 shares valued at $1.91M were sold by Wells Stuart on Tuesday, January 22. Shares for $1.95M were sold by Wehmann James M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold FICO shares while 96 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 21.79 million shares or 8.04% less from 23.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,325 are owned by Hennessy. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Company holds 5,880 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership invested in 0.03% or 1,463 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada invested in 10,046 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.03% or 45,445 shares. Marshall Wace Llp invested 0% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The reported 47,443 shares. Johnson Financial Group Inc Inc has invested 0.01% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). 26,840 are held by Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Brinker Cap Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Polar Cap Llp owns 0.23% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 89,305 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt has invested 0.16% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Susquehanna Gru Limited Liability Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,634 shares. Dupont Mgmt Corp owns 19,416 shares.

Analysts await Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, up 17.76% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.07 per share. FICO’s profit will be $36.53 million for 66.22 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by Fair Isaac Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.53% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fair Isaac Corp had 3 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, May 1, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The stock of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Barclays Capital.

More notable recent Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Valor Intelligent Processing Delivers Next Generation Collection Services Using FICO Debt Manager – PRNewswire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Michael McLaughlin Joins FICO as Chief Financial Officer – PRNewswire” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Momo Inc (MOMO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.