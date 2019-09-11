Northwest Investment Counselors Has Raised Apple (AAPL) Holding; Modera Wealth Management Increases Position in International Business Machs (IBM)

Modera Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 69.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc bought 6,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 16,082 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 9,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $145.05. About 4.81M shares traded or 28.06% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 13/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach Annual Financial Report; 27/03/2018 – Stefanini Wins Award at IBM Think 2018 Event in Las Vegas; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q GAAP and Operating Tax Rates Include $800 Million Discrete Tax Benefit; 22/05/2018 – Apollo Hospitals Adopts IBM Watson for Oncology and IBM Watson for Genomics to Help Physicians Make Data-Driven Cancer Care Decisions; 17/04/2018 – IBM Ended 1Q With $13.2 Billion of Cash on Hand; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world; 04/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY SOLD COMPLETELY OUT OF IBM:CNBC; 02/04/2018 – Flashpoint Accelerates Channel and Strategic Partner Initiatives; Appoints Former IBM Executive Jeff Seifert as Global Channel Chief; 14/05/2018 – Apttus’ Intelligent Middle Office Platform on IBM Cloud Will Help Customers Generate Greater Revenue, Maximize Business Outcomes; 21/05/2018 – Syncsort Advances Security Strategy with Acquisition of Townsend Security’s IBM i Data Privacy Products

Northwest Investment Counselors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 12.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc bought 2,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 22,695 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31 million, up from 20,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $958.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $216.7. About 31.78M shares traded or 24.68% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/04/2018 – Saudi oil giant Aramco may be more profitable than Apple, according to disputed financial leak; 11/04/2018 – Oliver Schusser will be the new vice president of Apple Music and international content; 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S CFO: RETAIL AND ONLINE STORES HAD RECORD 2Q; 02/05/2018 – Frieze Art Fair goes large in the Big Apple; 27/03/2018 – Apple Unveils New Cheaper Ipad With Pencil Support For The Classroom — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s Humongous Buybacks Went Into High Gear Last Quarter — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – Apple: Don’t Sleep on the App Store — Barrons.com; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Buffett buys more Apple; 12/04/2018 – Companies like Google, Apple and Facebook are signing a relatively new type of deal that supports new U.S. renewable energy projects; 12/03/2018 – Apple is approaching a trillion dollar valuation Big Apple

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Lourd Capital Ltd Llc has 0.63% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 45,257 shares. Argent Trust accumulated 35,687 shares. Rockland Tru stated it has 0.24% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Stadion Money Management Ltd Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Cahill Advisors stated it has 0.18% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, Marathon Cap has 0.87% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Lee Danner Bass Inc has 0.21% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 3.06 million shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 58,406 shares. 12,568 are owned by Shufro Rose Ltd Limited Liability Company. Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.02% or 27,182 shares in its portfolio. Beck Mack And Oliver Llc has invested 0.06% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). United Svcs Automobile Association reported 0.2% stake. Bailard Inc has 0.09% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 10,743 shares. Old Second Commercial Bank Of Aurora has 2,207 shares.

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $534.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (CWB) by 223,750 shares to 31,021 shares, valued at $1.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

