Northwest Investment Counselors Has Lowered Its Holding in Fair Isaac (FICO) as Stock Price Rose; Consolidated Edison (Call) (ED) Shareholder Regal Investment Advisors Cut Its Holding by $6.86 Million as Stock Rose

Regal Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (Call) (ED) by 99.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc sold 80,656 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 400 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34,000, down from 81,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $88.55. About 930,120 shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 11.59% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.16% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – CON EDISON IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, ITS MINI-TENDER OFFER OR MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTATION; 29/05/2018 – U.S. Army pulls Mountain Valley natgas pipeline permit in W. Virginia; 23/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $77; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY SHR $1.38; 09/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison: Vincent A. Calarco to Retire From Board; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.38; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $3,364 MLN VS $3,228 MLN; 16/04/2018 – GridBright Helps Con Edison Reduce Subway Delays Caused by Power Outages; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – FOR 2018, CONFIRMS ITS PREVIOUS FORECAST OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $4.15 TO $4.35 PER SHARE

Northwest Investment Counselors Llc decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc sold 1,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,076 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, down from 6,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $337.66. About 200,919 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 62.85% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 11/04/2018 – FICO Welcomes Amazon Web Services (AWS) to FICO World as Platinum Sponsor; 19/04/2018 – New Banking Solutions from FICO Focused on Reducing Complexity While Increasing Sophistication; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Resignation Result of Begor’s Appointment as CEO of Equifax Inc; 26/04/2018 – FICO Announces Earnings of $1.03 per Share for Second Quarter Fiscal 2018; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Eva Manolis Elected as a Director of the Company; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 18/04/2018 – FICO Amplifies Financial Crime Protection with New Suite of Solutions; 30/04/2018 – FICO OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Mark W. Begor Resigns From Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Rev $257.9M

Since January 31, 2019, it had 38 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $105,664 activity. Sanchez Robert bought $4,231 worth of stock or 50 shares. On Friday, May 31 OATES JOSEPH P bought $518 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) or 6 shares. $2,283 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares were bought by HOGLUND ROBERT N. Moore Elizabeth D had bought 54 shares worth $4,569 on Sunday, March 31. 51 shares were bought by Shukla Saumil P, worth $4,315 on Sunday, March 31. $2,054 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares were bought by Nadkarni Gurudatta D.

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66 million and $491.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 11,757 shares to 243,110 shares, valued at $7.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Store Cap Corp (Prn) (NYSE:STOR) by 10,612 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,724 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Inv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 52,241 shares. Centurylink Inv holds 0.55% or 16,052 shares. Tarbox Family Office owns 25 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Charter Trust invested 0.06% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Co holds 33,401 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. 7,961 were reported by Savant Lc. Pinnacle Associates Ltd owns 21,392 shares. Leavell Inv Mgmt reported 3,360 shares. Quantres Asset Limited holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 4,000 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsr Limited Liability Corporation, Michigan-based fund reported 996 shares. Shamrock Asset Ltd Com reported 300 shares stake. First Allied Advisory has 0.04% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 6.88M shares. 12,778 are held by Brown Advisory. Fulton Bancshares Na owns 2,922 shares.

Analysts await Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 8.20% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.61 per share. ED’s profit will be $215.89 million for 33.54 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Consolidated Edison, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.17% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, up 17.76% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.07 per share. FICO’s profit will be $36.53 million for 67.00 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by Fair Isaac Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.53% EPS growth.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $8.19 million activity. On Friday, February 8 Leonard Michael S sold $470,767 worth of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) or 2,000 shares. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $2.32M was sold by Scadina Mark R. Huyard Wayne Elliot had sold 5,000 shares worth $1.18M on Monday, February 11. $1.91M worth of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) shares were sold by Wells Stuart.