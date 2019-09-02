Northwest Investment Counselors Has Lowered Fair Isaac (FICO) Stake by $343,899; Share Value Rose; Centene Del (CNC) Shareholder Pointstate Capital LP Raised Its Holding by $18.52 Million

Northwest Investment Counselors Llc decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc sold 1,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 5,076 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, down from 6,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $352.72. About 155,792 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong 2Q Results — Market Mover; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.38, EST. $6.15; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for Identifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q EPS $1.03; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Mark W. Begor Resigns From Board of Directors; 11/04/2018 – FICO Welcomes Amazon Web Services (AWS) to FICO World as Platinum Sponsor; 26/04/2018 – FICO Announces Earnings of $1.03 per Share for Second Quarter Fiscal 2018; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Rev $257.9M; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Resignation Result of Begor’s Appointment as CEO of Equifax Inc; 20/04/2018 – DJ Fair Isaac Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FICO)

Pointstate Capital Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 1176.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp bought 349,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 379,188 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.14M, up from 29,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $46.62. About 3.04 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 30/05/2018 – Centene at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval for the Fidelis Care Transaction From NY Department of Health and NY Department of Fincl Services; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FIDELIS DEAL COMPLETED NO LATER THAN JULY 1; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE FINED ON FAILURE TO MEET COMPLIANCE PLAN REQUIREMENTS; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP CNC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.14, REV VIEW $59.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – Centene Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CENTENE ESCROW l CORPORATION SENIOR NOTES BA1; OUTLOOK STABLE; 08/03/2018 – FTC: 20180826: Centene Corporation; CMG Holding Company, LLC; 04/05/2018 – Centene: to Use Portion of Proceeds to Finance Part of Fidelis Care Assets Acquisition

Analysts await Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, down 0.73% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.37 per share. FICO’s profit will be $38.43M for 64.84 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual earnings per share reported by Fair Isaac Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.66% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.88 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76 billion and $5.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transportadora De Gas Sur (NYSE:TGS) by 1.24 million shares to 255,177 shares, valued at $3.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 889,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).