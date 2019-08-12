Northwest Investment Counselors Has Lowered Fair Isaac (FICO) Position by $343,899; Share Value Rose; Exact Sciences (EXAS) Shareholder Barclays Plc Cut Position as Market Value Rose

Barclays Plc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 47.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barclays Plc sold 93,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 101,963 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.83 million, down from 195,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barclays Plc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $119.1. About 346,129 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 14/05/2018 – Exact Sciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Exact Sciences: A Big Opportunity? — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Rev $90.3M; 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Canc; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES 1Q LOSS PER SHARE 33C, EST. LOSS PER SHARE 38C; 30/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Applauds American Cancer Society’s Updated Colorectal Cancer Screening Guidelines to Include People Age 45-49; 03/05/2018 – Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation and Exact Sciences Team Up to Fight Colon Cancer; 21/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick Jr. Is No Oprah Winfrey. Just Ask Exact Sciences

Northwest Investment Counselors Llc decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc sold 1,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 5,076 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, down from 6,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $4.32 during the last trading session, reaching $360.84. About 30,277 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for Identifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC 2Q REV. $257.9M, EST. $244.3M; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 GAAP EPS $4.47; 21/03/2018 – Basisbank Will Manage Risk and Accelerate Digital Transformation with FICO Technology; 30/05/2018 – Raiffeisen Bank Will Accelerate Digital Transformation with FICO Platform; 07/03/2018 – FICO Data: 10 Percent More Debit Cards Were Compromised in U.S. Last Year; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Rev $1.02B; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP FICO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.15, REV VIEW $996.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC 2Q ADJ EPS $1.54, EST. $1.37; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q EPS $1.03

