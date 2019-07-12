Northwest Investment Counselors Has Increased Its Apple (AAPL) Position by $472,689; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Telemark Asset Management Lowered Position by $11.70 Million

Northwest Investment Counselors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 12.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc bought 2,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,695 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31 million, up from 20,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $937.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $201.75. About 17.93 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 18/04/2018 – Billboard: Spotify Confirms Hiring of Carl Chery, Apple Music’s Former Head of Artist Curation; 02/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan Move From Intel to Own Mac Chips From 2020; 04/05/2018 – 05/01 The Cable – Tariffs, Mnuchin & Apple; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC – NEW COLLABORATION WITH CHICAGO PUBLIC SCHOOLS AND NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY TO OFFER FREE PROFESSIONAL LEARNING TO TEACHERS ACROSS CHICAGO; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 09/04/2018 – APPLE BLOG: APPLE NOW GLOBALLY POWERED BY 100% RENEWABLE ENERGY; 09/04/2018 – Tech group urges U.S. to recruit allies to take on China, not tariffs; 06/03/2018 – Japanese Apple supplier hastens merger to offset poor iPhone sales; 19/03/2018 – Analyst sees ‘signs of trouble’ due to Apple’s high iPhone prices; 24/04/2018 – US investigates telecom carriers, industry organization over alleged eSIM collusion after Apple’s complaint, sources say

Telemark Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.79 million, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $138.4. About 22.33 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/03/2018 – President Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 02/04/2018 – Russia says Czech extradition of alleged hacker to USA may hurt ties; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India after complaint -documents; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 16/05/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 14/03/2018 – Bravatek/AmbiCom JV to unveil field-tested Consumer Optimization Software Product; 30/05/2018 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 18/04/2018 – SystemsUp Achieves Five Microsoft Gold Competencies; 03/04/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger on Nearly $36 Million Financing for Nordic Solar; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY REVENUE IN PRODUCTIVITY AND BUSINESS PROCESSES WAS $9.0 BLN AND INCREASED 17%

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03M and $791.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Superconductor Corp by 250,000 shares to 794,044 shares, valued at $10.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ronna Sue Cohen reported 1.21% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 184,168 shares. Trustco Retail Bank N Y reported 22,478 shares stake. Independent has invested 2.88% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alethea Cap Limited, California-based fund reported 3,900 shares. Pinnacle Associate Limited owns 1.63% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 612,641 shares. Bancorp Pictet Cie (Asia) Limited reported 19,432 shares or 1.09% of all its holdings. Saratoga Rech & Mgmt reported 4.64% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Finance Corp In holds 24,461 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Investors Ltd Llc invested in 0.06% or 2,470 shares. 41,500 were reported by Catalyst Capital Lc. 372,219 were accumulated by Janney Mngmt Lc. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Tru reported 4.52% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kwmg Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 182,353 are held by Montag A & Assocs.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connecticut-based Benin Mgmt Corp has invested 3.07% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Windsor Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.75% stake. First City Capital Mgmt has invested 1.08% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Security National Bank & Trust Of Sioux City Iowa Ia holds 14,089 shares. Wellcome Limited (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome holds 9.95% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3.24M shares. 71,073 were reported by Lau Ltd Liability. Kynikos Assoc Lp holds 1.75% or 17,177 shares in its portfolio. Becker Management, a Oregon-based fund reported 429,477 shares. Evergreen Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 116,701 shares or 2.22% of its portfolio. Iberiabank Corporation owns 71,816 shares. Pecaut & stated it has 5.31% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership reported 1.75% stake. Capwealth Limited Liability Company owns 141,089 shares or 4.11% of their US portfolio. Uss Ltd holds 1.86% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 870,573 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 77,471 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.