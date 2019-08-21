Northwest Investment Counselors Has Increased Apple (AAPL) Holding by $472,689; Apg Asset Management Us Trimmed Its Stake in Terreno Rlty (TRNO) as Stock Rose

Apg Asset Management Us Inc decreased its stake in Terreno Rlty Corp (TRNO) by 27.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc sold 584,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 1.53M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.47 million, down from 2.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Terreno Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $50.59. About 110,985 shares traded. Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) has risen 33.68% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNO News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Terreno Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRNO); 08/03/2018 Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Building in Seattle, WA for $42.0 Million; 11/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – 97.0% QUARTER END OCCUPANCY COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER OF 97.3% AND PRIOR YEAR OF 97.4%; 08/03/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Acquires Industrial Building in Seattle for $42M; 18/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP TRNO.N : COMPASS POINT RAISES TO BUY; 08/03/2018 – TERRENO REALTY BUYS BUILDING IN SEATTLE, WA FOR $42.0M; 11/04/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Announces Quarterly Operating, Investment and Capital Markets Activity; 11/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – 97.5% QUARTER END SAME STORE OCCUPANCY COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER OF 98.3% AND PRIOR YEAR OF 97.2%; 08/05/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – THE SENIOR SECURED LOAN HAS TERM OF TWO YEARS, AN INTEREST RATE OF 8.0%; 08/05/2018 – TERRENO REALTY BUYS PROPERTY IN NEWARK, NJ FOR $6.3M, MAKES SR

Northwest Investment Counselors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 12.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc bought 2,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 22,695 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31 million, up from 20,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $962.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $213.04. About 10.66 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/05/2018 – Apple is a ‘productive cash machine’ but probably not as innovative as it used to be: Chamath Palihapitiya; 05/03/2018 – Apple Cash Pressure on Ireland May Ease as Collection Nears; 04/04/2018 – Apple working on iPhones with touchless control, curved screen – Bbg; 27/03/2018 – Apple could unveil a 13-inch Retina MacBook and a cheaper 9.7-inch iPad; 16/05/2018 – Citing unnamed sources in real estate, law and the North Carolina government, the report said the Research Triangle Park “tops Apple’s short list.”; 01/05/2018 – Apple said it sold 52.2 million iPhones in the quarter ended March, up from 51 million a year ago; 01/05/2018 – Apple Sees 3Q Other Income $400M; 11/04/2018 – Apple Music appoints new head, hits 48 mln subscribers; 15/03/2018 – World Apple Market Report 2018 – Analysis And Forecast To 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – Apple is set to open at record high as Buffett doubles down on praise for the company

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sprott holds 50,610 shares or 2.09% of its portfolio. 21,315 are owned by Peoples Serv. Wooster Corthell Wealth Mgmt accumulated 1,385 shares. King Wealth holds 1.88% or 31,670 shares in its portfolio. Live Your Vision Lc holds 0.28% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 4,476 shares. Penn Davis Mcfarland has invested 4.64% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mengis Cap Mgmt Incorporated reported 41,196 shares. Levin Cap Strategies Ltd Partnership accumulated 89,036 shares or 1.9% of the stock. Carret Asset Llc reported 124,990 shares or 3.87% of all its holdings. Founders Cap Limited owns 23,183 shares. Lmr Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0.04% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 4,273 shares. Oak Ridge Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 247,157 shares. Gideon Cap Inc accumulated 1.02% or 14,964 shares. South Street Advsrs Limited accumulated 80,795 shares. Schaper Benz Wise Inv Counsel Wi invested in 1.99% or 80,767 shares.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/05/2019: ON, SOHU, SPNS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/02/2019: SQ, STX, PINS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Better Than Feared: Apple Impresses Analysts With iPhone Sales, Return To Hope For China – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Apple’s (AAPL) Advanced Technologies Driving Inroads In Healthcare – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Report: Apple To Announce 3 New iPhone Models – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold TRNO shares while 49 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 60.47 million shares or 3.56% more from 58.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Lp holds 0% or 300 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag owns 309,875 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bank Of Mellon holds 0.01% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) or 582,393 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 9,847 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Kbc Group Inc Nv accumulated 45,251 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% or 39,881 shares in its portfolio. Group Inc holds 38,317 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Republic has 26,520 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Regions has invested 0% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). 215,865 are owned by Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Com. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability holds 0% or 4,844 shares. Moreover, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings has 0.27% invested in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) for 1.45M shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Inc owns 4,825 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Gsa Capital Partners Ltd Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 12,822 shares.

More notable recent Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Terreno Realty Corporation Increases Quarterly Dividend and Files Second Quarter 2019 Financial Statements – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Insiders Buying Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “STAG Industrial: The Agnostic Strategy – Seeking Alpha” on January 29, 2019. More interesting news about Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Terreno Realty Corp.: A Focussed Strategy – Seeking Alpha” published on January 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Understanding Terreno From The Ground Up – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 22, 2018.

Apg Asset Management Us Inc, which manages about $71.11B and $13.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 400,586 shares to 4.85 million shares, valued at $138.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 4.14 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 18.22M shares, and has risen its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR).