Northwest Investment Counselors Has Decreased Its Fair Isaac (FICO) Position by $343,899; Valuation Rose; P-A-W Capital Cut Attunity LTD (ATTU) Holding by $805,000 as Stock Price Rose

Northwest Investment Counselors Llc decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc sold 1,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,076 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, down from 6,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $338.1. About 284,684 shares traded or 23.66% up from the average. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 62.85% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong 2Q Results — Market Mover; 30/04/2018 – FICO OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 18/04/2018 – FICO Amplifies Financial Crime Protection with New Suite of Solutions; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC 2Q ADJ EPS $1.54, EST. $1.37; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Net $32.3M; 12/04/2018 – FICO Survey: Digital Financing for Auto Loans is Still in Its lnfancy with Only 10% Global Market Adoption; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC 2Q REV. $257.9M, EST. $244.3M; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Net $140M; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Rev $257.9M; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.38, EST. $6.15

P-A-W Capital Corp decreased its stake in Attunity Ltd (ATTU) by 14.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.54% with the market. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69M, down from 235,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Attunity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $514.40M market cap company. It closed at $23.42 lastly. It is down 138.31% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATTU News: 24/04/2018 – Attunity Signs New Multi-M Dollar Technology License Agreement With Existing OEM Partner; 03/05/2018 – ATTUNITY LTD SEES TOTAL REVENUE BETWEEN $75 AND $78 MLN FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – ATTUNITY LTD SEES NON-GAAP OPERATING MARGIN BETWEEN 6 PCT AND 10 PCT FOR 2018; 24/05/2018 – Attunity Introduces Gold Client for Data Protection to Enable GDPR Compliance for SAP® Environments; 03/05/2018 – Attunity Reports First Quarter 2018; 45% License Revenue Growth; 03/05/2018 – Attunity Sees FY Rev $75M-$78M; 03/05/2018 – Attunity 1Q EPS 1c; 23/05/2018 – Dorman Products, Inc. Uses Attunity Gold Client to Recognize Increased Efficiencies in Its SAP® Environment; 16/04/2018 Attunity and ING Join ODPi To Further Open Big Data Ecosystem; 01/05/2018 – Attunity to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in May 2018

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $8.19 million activity. The insider Leonard Michael S sold $470,767. Scadina Mark R sold $2.32 million worth of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) on Wednesday, February 6. The insider Wells Stuart sold $1.91 million. The insider Wehmann James M sold $1.15M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.88 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.26 EPS, up 17.76% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.07 per share. FICO’s profit will be $36.53M for 67.08 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by Fair Isaac Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.33 in 2018Q4.

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) by 140,000 shares to 320,000 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.