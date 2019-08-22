Northwest Investment Counselors Has Cut Stake in Fair Isaac (FICO) as Stock Price Rose; As Verizon Communications Com (VZ) Share Value Declined, Holder Logan Capital Management Lifted Its Holding

Northwest Investment Counselors Llc decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc sold 1,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 5,076 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, down from 6,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $351.51. About 65,368 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 30/04/2018 – FICO OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 06/03/2018 – AI Innovator Sebastian Thrun and Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov to Headline FICO World 2018; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 GAAP EPS $4.47; 06/03/2018 Al Innovator Sebastian Thrun and Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov to Headline FICO World 2018; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP FICO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.15, REV VIEW $996.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.47; 21/03/2018 – Basisbank Will Manage Risk and Accelerate Digital Transformation with FICO Technology; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Net $140M; 22/05/2018 – Statnett Optimizes Norway’s Electricity with FICO Analytics; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Mark W. Begor Resigns From Board of Directors

Logan Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Com (VZ) by 52.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc bought 42,937 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 125,010 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.39 million, up from 82,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $56.87. About 3.67 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings; 21/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy ends relationship with China’s Huawei; 14/03/2018 – RI PUC: 4811 Verizon Rhode Island Tariff filing to withdraw Enhanced Universal Emergency Number Service, Public Emergency Call; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: $234M IN 1Q CONNECTED VEHICLE REVENUE; 05/03/2018 – Verizon announces tender offers for 13 series of notes; 20/04/2018 – Union-Tribune: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s affirms Frontier’s B3 corporate family rating, outlook changed to stable; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON’S OATH UNIT GAINED MOVIEPASS STAKE IN MOVIEFONE DEAL

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 1,816 shares to 180,449 shares, valued at $42.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Co Com by 243,262 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,770 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Russell1000val (IWD).

