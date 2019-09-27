Northwest Investment Counselors Decreased Stake in Federated Invs Pa (FII) as Market Valuation Rose; Hawk Ridge Management Has Decreased Brightcove (BCOV) Stake by $665,000; Stock Rose

Hawk Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Brightcove Inc (BCOV) by 5.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc sold 66,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.18% . The institutional investor held 1.25M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.95 million, down from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Brightcove Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $401.54 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.49. About 117,736 shares traded. Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) has risen 47.69% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.69% the S&P500. Some Historical BCOV News: 11/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC – WITH NEW APPOINTMENTS, BOARD NOW CONSISTS OF EIGHT MEMBERS; 26/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC BCOV.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.01, REV VIEW $166.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC – RAY SUCCEEDS ACTING CEO ANDY FEINBERG; 03/05/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE NAMES ROBERT NORECK CFO; 26/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME IS EXPECTED TO BE A LOSS OF $0.06 TO INCOME $0.02 PER DILUTED SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Brightcove 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 26/04/2018 – Tribeca Film Festival Selects Brightcove to Deliver Video Content to Film Enthusiasts Around The World; 16/04/2018 – Brightcove Reports Inducement Grants to CEO Jeff Ray Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications; 18/03/2018 Mongol TV Goes Live with OTT Service Using Brightcove OTT Flow

Northwest Investment Counselors Llc decreased its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (FII) by 28.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc sold 17,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.85% . The institutional investor held 43,543 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.42M, down from 61,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc who had been investing in Federated Invs Inc Pa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $32.34. About 298,277 shares traded. Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) has risen 43.54% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FII News: 20/04/2018 – FII Tech Growth Invests in SECO; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Ares Management; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 2.5% Position in uniQure NV; 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – BTPS WILL RETAIN A 29.5 PERCENT SHARE IN HERMES AND WILL CONTINUE TO INVEST IN HERMES’ STRATEGIES AS A CLIENT; 09/03/2018 Federated Investors Canada ULC announces risk rating change; 24/05/2018 – Federated Investors’ Bakhshian Sees Two More Fed Hikes This Year (Video); 26/04/2018 – Federated Investors 1Q Rev $263.9M; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS 1Q REV. $263.9M, EST. $277.8M; 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – AGREEMENT HAS BEEN APPROVED BY BOARDS OF FEDERATED AND BTPS; 22/05/2018 – Hon Hai’s FII to Raise Up to $4.3 Billion in Marquee China IPO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.27, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 7 investors sold BCOV shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 25.84 million shares or 2.37% less from 26.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 36,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0% or 48,218 shares. 13,762 were reported by Art Llc. Savings Bank Of Mellon Corporation holds 0% or 159,295 shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 277,972 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. King Luther Cap Mngmt Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated Inc, a New York-based fund reported 51,476 shares. Gru invested 0% of its portfolio in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). Invesco Ltd invested 0% in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). Raymond James Assocs invested in 0% or 18,300 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 76,677 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 4,789 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern Trust Corporation stated it has 0% in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). Renaissance Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 2.19M shares.

Analysts await Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, up 85.71% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Brightcove Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -87.50% EPS growth.

More notable recent Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Rick Hanson Joins Brightcove as Chief Revenue Officer – Business Wire” on December 05, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Lannett Company, Inc. (LCI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Brightcove Inc (BCOV) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Brightcove +7% as it beats on top and bottom lines – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV), A Stock That Climbed 12% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $539.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microstrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 92,774 shares to 300,393 shares, valued at $43.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) by 809,196 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.72M shares, and has risen its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 16 investors sold FII shares while 85 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 74.82 million shares or 0.12% less from 74.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lsv Asset Management stated it has 312,535 shares. Continental Ltd Liability Com holds 102,896 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% of its portfolio in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Com has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). First Natl Trust accumulated 18,065 shares. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc reported 6,600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ftb Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Hsbc Public Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) for 6,991 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Texas Permanent School Fund, Texas-based fund reported 65,259 shares. Navellier & has invested 0.03% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). 101,000 are owned by Qs Ltd Llc. Swiss Bank & Trust has 178,117 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 530,604 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII).